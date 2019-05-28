Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

Opinion / Columnist

"The Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi has urged Zimbabweans to consider using bicycles and motorbikes given the dire fuel shortages hitting the country," reported Bulawayo24."Chasi said developed countries like the United Kingdom and Holland are already using bicycles. The Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi has urged Zimbabweans to consider using bicycles and motorbikes given the dire fuel shortages hitting the country."Chasi said developed countries like the United Kingdom and Holland are already using bicycles."Chasi has been back in government only a few weeks and already he is talking with the same Zanu PF arrogance and indifference to the long-suffering people of Zimbabwe. He promised to solve Zimbabwe's crippling energy and power crisis whose solution is staring him in the face – end the pariah state which is blocking everything.He took delivery of his ultra-modern ministerial limo, the generous salary and allowances and loads and loads of the other gravy train benefits. He will be fighting to retain the Zanu PF dictatorship and the pariah state. The dictatorship is the sacred cow that must be left untouched and to alleviate the effects of the worsening economic meltdown he is suggesting the people buy bicycles and motorbikes! The chic arrogance of tyrants who know they are not democratically accountable to those they so dismissively abuse!Zanu PF blatantly rigged last year's elections to make sure the party remains in power, period. If the party delivered any economic recovery, that is a bonus, as far as the regime is concerned.Zimbabwe's economic situation is dire, unemployment has soared to dizzying heights of 90%, ¾ of the population are living in abject poverty, etc. The situation cannot be allowed to continue. Zanu PF must be forced to step down and the nation finally allowed to end this curse of rigged elections and pariah state.Minister Chasi, we do not want your bicycles; we want you and your fellow Zanu PF thugs to go. And go you will! The prospect of Zanu PF remaining in office until 2023 is unthinkable!If Zanu PF is in power in 2023 the party will rig those elections and thus extend the regime's corrupt and tyrannical rule. We must not allow that to happen!