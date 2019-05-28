Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

1 hr ago | Views
The corruption riddled ZANU PF party MPs whose clueless Government has impoverished and pauperised the entire nation were after all correct in their childish pettiness. A cabal that has driven millions into the region were undocumented Zimbabweans are glorified slaves is not worthy to salute Dr Dumiso Dabengwa. South Africa has borne the greatest burden of this mismanagement as millions are roaming its streets fleeing their independence. A tribal clique with an anti-Zimbabwe mindset that thrives on chaos and tribalism and whose unpratriotic tendencies have seen Zimbabwean women shamelessly jostling to purchase used underwear from all over the world cannot comprehend the values of Dabengwa. A vile and vitriolic conglomerate of semi-literate usurpers has neither knowledge nor understanding that all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation  can be and must be heroes. Their pathetic and self-serving gesture of disrespect for Dabengwa is the same fuel that feeds secessionist agendas which clearly shows their shallowness and emptiness.

That they are in Parliament is a sad commentary on the electorate. Like Lookout Masuku, Dumiso does not need some shadowy grouping's recognition or elevation by a group that has ruined the country.  He is a hero that dwarfs the collective contribution of ZANLA single handedly.  Apart from the Gukurahundi against babies, civilians, women and disarmed ex-ZIPRA combatants what war did the so-called Zanla people fight? Who bombed the petrol tanks in Rhodesia? ZIPRA.  Who brought down Rhodesian airlines? ZIPRA.  Who fought pitched battles for both the independence of Zimbabwe and South Africa in Wankie and Sipolilo? ZIPRA .  It is therefore understandable why the hopeless MPs could not gather enough courage to honour Dabengwa. A party full of hatred, choked with vileness and so unearthly in its vindictiveness has no business honouring  DD. They are so worthy that had they stood up the bones of all heroes like King Mzilikazi and King Lobhengula would have turned in their graves.

The UMkhonto WeSizwe cadres saluted Dabengwa in memory of his contribution to the struggle. TheZIPRA and Umkhonto WeSizwe cannot be separate by wishful thinking and the petty jealousy of a group of heroes of looting and thievery. The entire world saluted Dabengwa. Was it not this same crude gathering that referred to Dr Dr Joshua Nkomo as Father Dissidents? Was it not this same tribal party that recognised that nameless thug for booing Grace Mugabe but today finds it hard to observe a minute of silence for Dumiso Dabengwa? Was it not this same group of hopeless usurpers that desecrated the Heroes Acre by excluding true heroes such as Ndabaningi Sithole, Thenjiwe Lesabe  Lookout Masuku and Swazini Ndlovu in favour of charlatans and crooks? This is the same House that has presided over the murder and torture of political opponents because in their same minds there is no Zimbabwean outside their tribal clique. The same House that formed a genocidal militia to wipe out ZAPU supporters and Ndebele people.

Honourable Simon Khaya Moyo, Sithembile Nyoni, Kembo Mohadi and many others so compromised by this party who do you sleep at night when you remain in such an anti-united Zimbabwe party? Where is your conscience when you hear that Thenjiwe Lesabe is not a hero? All the former ZAPU members still lingering for crumbs at the feeding trouphe how do you feel when the memory of your contribution is bastardized by selfish people? Is it only about your stomachs? Make no mistake they have worse contempt for you than they have for Dr Dumiso Dabengwa.

We thank the ANC through Umkhonto weSizwe for honouring Dumiso Dabengwa. The Shona tribalism has reached levels where South Africa and the people of Matabeleland now need to work closer together. It is time that the ANC repays the contributions of ZIPRA to the independence of South Africa. It cannot be forgotten that ZANU-PF conspired with Apartheid South to unleash Gukurahundi and halt the ANC's war effort. A shameless party that has attempted with little success at history revisionist to erase its treacherous and traitorous path. That so-called Speaker in whose watch that abomination was committed indeed presided over an Aghast House. Disgusting.

Yours faithfully
Nkosenhle



Source - Nkosenhle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

1 min ago | 3 Views

PHOTOS: King Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

27 mins ago | 85 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 938 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

1 hr ago | 162 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

1 hr ago | 409 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

1 hr ago | 368 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

2 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

3 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

3 hrs ago | 7022 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

5 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

6 hrs ago | 6882 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

6 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

6 hrs ago | 4421 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

6 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 2743 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

6 hrs ago | 6241 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 3576 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 7077 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

9 hrs ago | 4583 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

9 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

9 hrs ago | 1513 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

9 hrs ago | 403 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

9 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

9 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

9 hrs ago | 1451 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

9 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

9 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

9 hrs ago | 803 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

9 hrs ago | 834 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

9 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 872 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 938 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

9 hrs ago | 946 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

9 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

9 hrs ago | 1295 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

11 hrs ago | 8223 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

12 hrs ago | 9469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days