Top 15 Robert Mugabe's killing methods

Opinion / Columnist

The top 15 favourite killing methods used by Mugabe's North Korean trained Army brigade. The brigade was commanded by the current minister of Agriculture Perence Shiri(notoriously known as the Black Jesus) and the enforcer and public face of Gukurahundi was the current president ED Mnangagwa.a) Burning victims alive, (especially put in thatched huts)b) Forcing villagers to dig their own mass graves and then burying them alive,c) Trucking and burying victims alive in mine shafts,d) The use of any object to break the victim's skull,e) Parading victims and shooting them before a forced audience, which is then butchered in similar fashion in turn,f) Lining victims in a single line, one behind the other facing one direction, and then firing gun shot at the back of onevictim's head so that victims are killed simultaneously by a single bullet,g) Torturing victims brutally and slowly until they died,h) Forcing victims to lie down on their backs staring into the sun and denying them water and food,i) Amputating victims' hands and legs with axes and other objects and then watching them bleed to death,j) Cutting open the wombs of pregnant women with bayonets to see how the fetus of a Ndebele so-called dissidentlooked like in its mother's womb, and then watching these women bleed to death,k) Tying up testicles of boys and men with a wire and then squeezing, pulling, beating and slicing them with bayonets until the victims bled to death.l) Group raping of young girls and women after which they had their genitals savagely cut open with bayonets and left to bleed to death,m) Starving victims of food and water until they died in various notorious detention camps, and also under the imposed chilling curfew which closed down shops and restricted virtually all movement,n) Butchering victims and then forcing survivors to eat the flesh of their dead loved ones, including those of dead infants, ando) Kidnappings and disappearances where people were taken from their homes, from the streets, from schools and offices, from buses and trains and, also taken while grazing their livestock in the forests, and from many other places and were never seen alive or dead again.