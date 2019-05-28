Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF has our Money!

1 hr ago | Views
We were pleased to host President John Magufuli of Tanzania these past two days and he was kind enough to Cde Crocodile to speak the Zanu-PF party line and call for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe, saying they hindered development and progress. I was very surprised that someone of Mr. Magufuli's stature would make such an uninformed statement. Why is it that so many of our neighbors side with such a corrupt lot, that is our President and governing party, when the truth of the matter is that the sanctions are only really impacting those in the Zanu-PF who would otherwise plunder our wealth and abscond.

The bottom line is that the sanctions currently imposed under the Zimbabwean Democracy and Economic Recovery Act or ZIDERA, are almost exclusively only targeted towards a select group of Zanu-PF party members, who for decades have stolen or murdered their way towards riches while the rest of our citizens suffer. It's an interesting exercise to actually take a look at those persons on the list, and you will be hard pressed to find one name for whom we should have any trust or respect.

These are the people behind the Gukurahundi genocides; those who plundered our State treasury; who stole the farms of the Whites and then left these farms to falter under mismanagement, incompetence and neglect; those who have stolen elections for more than a generation; have reduced our once proud nation to beggar status of Southern Africa; and those who continue still to deprive us of democracy and economic recovery. Sanctions are a convenient scapegoat for the Zanu-PF government to cover their failings. There are very few examples -- if any -- of foreign investors not investing in Zimbabwe due to sanctions. Foreign investors refuse to invest in Zimbabwe for the simple fact that the current government is CORRUPT as is the political party who supports them. There is no rule of law in Zimbabwe beyond “What's best for the Zanu-PF?”.

The fact of the matter is, these sanctions do not hurt us, they protect us. If these sanctions were removed, those Zanu-PF members currently under sanction would simply move their money outside of Zimbabwe and as the country spirals into the final stages of total economic collapse, they would flee.

These sanctions prevent the Zanu-PF members who have our money, from externalizing it and then self-exiling to a life of foreign luxury.

The Army should not only remove the current government immediately, as I have written about in my previous articles, but also commit to seeking out and repatriating the wealth that has been stolen over the years. VP Chiwenga and General Philip Sibanda must investigate and prosecute any Zanu-PF member currently under sanction, and once they have been found guilty, these thieves must be punished.

How much money, our money, would be returned to the State Treasury if the Army were to seize this ill-gotten wealth. I will say it again, the wealth that has been stolen by members of the Zanu-PF is money that belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. If the Army can't stomach prosecutions here in Zimbabwe, maybe they should consider turning some of these thugs over to the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide?!?

The longer the Army waits, the more complicit they become in the current government's misdeeds. In just the past week,

- Fortune Chasi, Minister of Energy and Power Development told Zimbabweans to consider using bicycles and motorbikes because he is incapable of managing our fuel and energy needs.

- Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa's son Neville, was allegedly determined to be profiting off of the misery of Zimbabweans as a black market forex manipulator. They arrested him with $200,000 in American dollars. His father, Chris Mutsvangwa, is a former presidential adviser.

- Central Bank governor John Mangudya, doesn't seem to have a clue what's going on.

- Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance apparently lives at the Meikles hotel and doesn't even trust our currency and is paid in United States dollars -- this being the man upon whom our future economic well-being is dependent.  

- Didymus Mutasa, a former Minister and Zanu-PF is getting his debts paid with State funds -- our money!

- Tongai Matutu, some mid-level Zanu-PF wannabe, who might also actually be an imbecile, has lashed at out the United States of America embassy in Harare.

- And, our esteemed President, Cde. Crocodile can't seem to get from here to there without sending for a plane from the United Arab Emirates at a cost of hundreds of thousands of United States dollars each time.


This is our money! The Zanu-PF have it and it's time that we demand it back! It's time that we tell the Army that it is their duty to get it back! And we want action NOW!

Source - GoodNess Nwachukwu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme

10 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's life in danger

11 mins ago | 60 Views

Woes mount in Harare

42 mins ago | 378 Views

Dabengwa ranks high among the region's liberators, say SA Minister

1 hr ago | 513 Views

Fresh push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

1 hr ago | 1095 Views

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

2 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

2 hrs ago | 1997 Views

The Zanu-PF has our Money!

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

New MDC leadership must self-introspect

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe now in defacto dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe's perpetual struggle with forex black market

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Let's resolve politics first

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

The centre can no longer hold

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

RBZ fail to fund Zimbabwe investor portfolio fund

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Country risk, perception major weakness for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Dabengwa: A hero who rejected 'our time to eat'

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Biti destroyed Zimbabwe's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely'

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

MDC linked Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended over corrupt

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man beaten to death over firewood

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Black market rates to tumble'

2 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Imports disappoint Dembare

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Army boss up for rations theft

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Cops steal US$11 000 from money changer

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Prison officers nabbed over theft of inmates' rations

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Harare seeks to evict 185 families

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Vandals uproot power-lines, rail tracks, ship them to Harare for resale

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Sadc dignitaries to grace Dabengwa burial

2 hrs ago | 804 Views

Gwanda steps up its bid for city status

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Kariba left with 3 months' power supply

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Chamisa aligned ZCTU pressures Mnangagwa into negotiations

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

AfricaBet dragged to court over payout

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa's Polad needs gravitas

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

First 'Zimbabwe shutdown' after MDC Congress flops

3 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mpilo requires an additional 82 doctors

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

From KoBulawayo to Bulawayo @ 125

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Madinda plots stage 5 load-shedding

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's govt committed to opening up airwaves

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

11 buses for Dabengwa memorial service

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Exchange rate won't determine salaries'

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimsec issues warning on fake exam papers

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Millers reject forex sales, cap profit margins

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fuel firms to lose licences

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

The entire cabinet must be reshuffled for the good of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Top 15 Robert Mugabe's killing methods

3 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Nelson Chamisa attacked

3 hrs ago | 4368 Views

Funding Africa's infrastructure gap

14 hrs ago | 525 Views

How does dental care differ in Zimbabwe to the UK?

15 hrs ago | 1351 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days