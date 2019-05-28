Opinion / Columnist

Our biggest enemy right now is corruption, drought and cartels. Faceless but powerful individuals or cliques whose agenda benefits nobody but themselves.Those who know the faces behind the cartels have suddenly gone deaf and dump either due to fear of reprisals or extended corruption. Very thick brown envelopes swinging low and high like pendulum clocks.The arrest is dramatic but the prosecution is gelatinous resulting in further remand, another further remand and finally dead silence. One year down the line the 'accused' is asking for his passport and 'whoosh! He is gone. Why and how is this happening?In Malaysia the corrupt are afraid, very afraid indeed. The cleansing is leaving no stone unturned, every ill-gotten dime is finding its way back to the exchequer leaving the accused with bruises and embarrassmentIf Zimbabwe wins the war on corruption then its a positive step in the right direction. A little jail time is better than no jail at all.There is always a witness to every case of murder. It takes good people to do nothing for evil to prevail. Report corruption to help stop corruption.Some accused are now as old as their pending cases and some have passed on 'leaving cases behind'. Is it a case of all smoke without fire, mmmmm I smell a very very big rat.A 24' rodent.Thomas Murisa Chinehasha.