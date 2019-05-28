Opinion / Columnist

Theresa May's announcement that she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June paves the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister. But most interestingly her departure brings joy to the immigrant community. The prime minister's hard-line stance on migration did nothing to endear her to already fed-up and over-worked public sector staff and the general immigrants.Theresa May, first as home secretary and then as prime minister, promised to get tough on immigration. She was as good as her word – but this came at a substantial cost.Her ‘hostile environment' policies didn't just impact thousands of immigrants. They turned lives upside down for British citizens from the Windrush generation. And, crucially, they alienated public sector workers just as the prime minister asked for their support.These were the sort of people to whom May reached out at first, with her heartfelt pledge to address injustice and toil. May's first words as prime minister from the Downing Street steps, appealed directly to those in Britain who were getting by but worried about what the future held.But her keynote immigration policies created an extra burden for the sort of hard-pressed workers May had promised to help. May introduced tough human rights abuses against immigrants. These abuses came under the Moto protecting our borders.The new rules required public sector staff to collect and store even more data, thousands upon thousands of bits of information to gather share with the Home Office.It was unpleasant policy and poor politics. This affected both immigrants and civil servants. It was May who introduced the policy that immigrants should not be allowed to drive or even rent a house. The immigrants are not allowed even to open a bank account.May's policy was so cruel to an extent that immigrants were denied medical attention. Under May's instructions In January 2017 the Home Office told doctors, nurses and health officials to share data on patients. In the dry words of the formal deal struck between the Home Office and Department of Health, healthcare data could now be used for "tracing immigration offenders."In practice it was a stitch-up to make the NHS a more potent weapon in May's immigration clampdown. Then there were additional rules for schools. From June 2016 – the month in which the country voted for Brexit and May's campaign to be prime minister rolled into action – schools had been told to spend time collecting more data on children, including their nationality and country of birth, for passing on to the Home Office and others. Schools duly shared details of more than 18,000 families with the Home Office in a single year, including names, addresses and even how often children turned up to lessons. Meanwhile in higher education, administrators were being forced to run ever-more invasive document checks on international students, again to pass along to immigration officials.May was cranking up the pressure on staff across public services, all in pursuit of greater immigration control. May had made life harder for people working in the public sector, and had no real answer for why they should put up with it, let alone vote for her.May's election campaign exposed so many errors of judgment, including how hard-line immigration policies had heaped more work on people who were already fed-up and over-worked. How it has caused more misery on Zimbabwe's immigrants in UK.Most of Theresa May's time in office centred on negotiating the UK's exit from the EU and plotting more suffering for Zimbabwean immigrants.May crafted the immigration policy to match the slave trade error. Most immigrants were and are being exploited as we speak because of the policies May introduced.Many petty crimes are being used to wedge a brutal war against the immigrants in the UK. Never in a Morden world did a human being tormented another being for being an immigrant. Such is the suffering May exerted on the immigrants in The UK.Those who practice effective human rights in the Conservative Party will be hoping they can now negotiate a different deal for immigrants but that idea has already been swiftly dismissed since May's policies are now dip routed.Several rounds of demonstrations against immigration policies since January 2017 have failed to break the deadlock. It is believed that when a prime minister leaves office, so too does the entirety of their cabinet and the new office-holder picks their own team - which means we are likely to shortly see a new Home office Secretary. Zimbabweans in the UK are basking in a great excitement hoping that a new team will be more sympathetic to immigrants.Immigrants now celebrate May's end with great expectations. Brexit has brought mixed fortunes but the greatest fortune is the exit of MayVazet2000@ yahoo.co.uk