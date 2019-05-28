Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

At sixty years its not death but expiry

1 min ago | Views
In reality, at sixty years one does not die but 'expires'. It is age at which one has done it all and seen it all hence retirement and peacefully waiting for God.

Having said that, NSSA pensioners are literally being 'killed' before their time as a result of abject poverty and dire straits.

Mobility reduced by time, the pensioners can no more productively fend for themselves. The elders now have to rely on handouts and aid from some big hearted NGOs but NSSA pensioners are supposed to live on their pension payouts.

Eighty RTGS per month cannot sustain anyone, let alone a NSSA pensioner. Basic commodities are now very expensive, far from the reach of 80 RTGS per month. I appeal to our Honorable MPs to lobby and loudly canvass for increase of NSSA pension payouts.

The pensioners cannot be made to suffer as a result of mismanagement at NSSA and some ill-advised investments of NSSA funds. Who can live at eighty RTGS per month? NSSA is very monied and can even treble the payout without 'suffering' any financial bruises.

It has been all talk and no action, can authorities authorise payment of a living payout? As of now no NSSA pensioner is eating bread, they walk in rags and their cough scares kids, no medicines.

I could have written more but must now rush to attend another funeral of a NSSA pensioner, another statistic.

Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.

Source - Gabarinocheka
