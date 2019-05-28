Latest News Editor's Choice


Dialogue is the way to go

Five hundred more buses for ZUPCO. More comfortable, far cheaper and what's more, bigger is always better.

Dialogue is always progressive, good and advisable. Confrontation is counterproductive and usually ends with one or more people and organizations losing out. Kombi operators and government should find each other and come up with a win-win situation.

We are all Zimbabweans who should be working together amicably for the benefit of everyone and growth of the nation. Something good always comes out of dialogue.

The me-only-attitude is never in anyone's interest. Same with bread manufacturers, remember in winter as is now we have a fall back, mbambaira, madhumbe etc. When you see consumers not buying bread do not mistake that for consumer resistance but the price of bread is now beyond the reach of the population.

So when small people's bakeries come on line the bread conglomerates should not cry foul. Forget the 'tired' mantra of heee wheat price this Zesa that, bread is expensive period. So when cheap bread floods the market, parroting the 'unfair competition chorus' will be too late.

Who remembers the Vivon Bread that was selling at 'baccoss' price? Murmurs of disapproval were heard from the 'bread corridors', I can see history repeating itself. Trade tarrifs are threatening growth of world economies, same with usurious prices.

The austere situation which should be transitory calls for heads-together scenario, not the you-will-cry trajectory. Its the only Zimbabwe we have, let's look after it jealously.

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Murisa
