Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is on a journey of reform. Nobody ever said it wouldn't be a bumpy ride; but the most important thing is that the journey has begun, and we are heading in the right direction.

The Transitional Stabilisation Programme, the first step of government's economic reform programme, was launched in October 2018. Its goal was clear: To stabilise the economy, attract investment and lay the foundation for shared and sustained growth.

The overall picture so far is one of cautious optimism, largely based around the effectiveness of our measures to balance the budget.

The key to managing any budget, whether a household or a country, is to not spend more than you have. For years, that is unfortunately exactly what our governments have done, and the first step towards progress is to return the fiscal deficit to sustainable levels; both through cutting unnecessary spending and increasing revenue.

The target for 2019 is ambitious, but attainable: To reduce the budget deficit from about 12% of gross domestic product to 5%.

Over the past four months, we have made significant cuts to expenditure in five main areas: First, we have ended the unsustainable practice of issuing Treasury Bills to finance the deficit, forcing us to spend within our means and within the budget.

Second, we have reduced the public wage bill by cutting salaries of senior government officials by 5% across the board, retiring over 3 000 youth officers, and establishing a more modest bonus system for civil servants that saved over US$75 million in 2018 alone.

Third, we have diverted our resources to pressing areas by freezing the hiring of non-critical staff, while hiring 3 000 additional staff in the education sector and almost 2 000 in the health sector. Finally, we have cut unnecessary expenditure and ‘perks' for ministers and Members of Parliament, most notably by suspending the procurement of vehicles.

These measures have been complemented by a concerted effort to widen our revenue base. One prominent example, the 2% tax on electronic transactions, was hotly disputed when it was announced, but its impact has been significant. US$166 million was raised in the last two months of 2018, and almost US$100 million was raised in January alone. We project that over US$600 million will be raised during 2019.

These measures have combined to have a major impact on our nation's finances. The monthly budget deficit declined from US$242 million in November to a surplus of US$733 million in December, and a provisional surplus of $113 million for January, an impressive turnaround in such a short time.

Of course, as all Zimbabweans know, it has not been all plain sailing. The inflationary pressures we have faced have caused uncertainty and pain, and we have made dealing with this our number one concern. To address this, we have pushed ahead in our efforts to narrow the fiscal deficit and slow down money supply growth, and we project inflation to slow down to below 10% by the end of the year.

The shift in our monetary policy has been well documented, as we seek to remove the distortions which prevented efficient functioning of the foreign exchange market, and the economy as a whole, pushing prices beyond the reach of most Zimbabweans.

In contrast, the new monetary policy — based around the liberalisation of our foreign currency market and discarding of the fixed 1:1 exchange rate peg between the US dollar and the bond note — will promote stability, bring down prices and build confidence.

Its implementation is already underway and government has won praise internationally for truly allowing the market to determine the value of real time gross settlement (RTGS) dollar. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is strengthening this arrangement by focusing on containing money supply growth, while it has also put in place monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the interbank foreign exchange market is not manipulated.

A further area of progress is in the acceleration of the reform of State-owned enterprises and parastatals (SOEs). Having approved the implementation framework for 43 SOEs and parastatals in 2018, government has targeted five public enterprises (TelOne, NetOne, Telecel and ZimPost and POSB) for immediate reforms and work is already underway to identify transaction advisers. Government projects to realise over US$350 million from this initial process.

Other key reforms underway include turning the Grain Marketing Board into a strategic reserve entity under government and a commercial arm; improving the governance, leadership and operational efficiency at Allied Timbers; re-bundling Zesa (Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority) into a single corporate board to improve governance; the rationalisation of Industrial Development Corporation units and partial privatisation, as well as many more.

We are also accelerating and deepening the ease and cost of doing business reforms to improve competitiveness. This includes the establishment of a one-stop shop investment centre, and legislation to establish a specific and dedicated institution - the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) - is now before Parliament.

ZIDA is set to be fully operational in the coming months, and will enable the processing of investment approvals within a day, significantly improving the investment climate.

I am aware that there are those who are disappointed by the pace of change, and who expected progress to be faster. Unfortunately, this was never going to be the case.

Reforming, restructuring and rebuilding our economy was always going to take time, and attempts to prematurely accelerate the process are liable to cause greater upheaval and suffering.

A sober, strategic and step-by-step process remains the best way to achieve our goal. By the same token, these improvements should not give us reason for back-patting and self-congratulations. They are, but one step in a much longer journey, and will mean nothing if we don't finish the job.



Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube is Zimbabwe's Finance minister and a former chief economist at the African Development Bank.

Source - Prof Mthuli Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

9 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

10 hrs ago | 647 Views

Embassy vs the people

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

10 hrs ago | 705 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4332 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

14 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

14 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

14 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

17 hrs ago | 4410 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3507 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 8934 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10781 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

22 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

22 hrs ago | 885 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

23 hrs ago | 2852 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days