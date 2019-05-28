2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

Opinion / Columnist

VCA Principal, Mr Kutadzaushe delivering a speech on Africa Day (left image)

Traditional fruits, musical instruments, clay pots, students sitting on their table exhibition (right image)

The Interact Club at Valley Crest Academy (VCA) in Waterfalls-Park town in Harare hosted the 25th of May 2019 Africa Day celebrations in style. Huxton High school based in Waterfalls added the hive of activity which characterized this important event held across Africa to commemorate the achievements of the founding figures of Africa's liberation from colonial bondage. The Africa Day celebrations were held under the theme, "What it means to be African." Among the organisers of the event include the Interact Club President from VCA Lorraine Kutyauripo, Tariro Nyahaka-Treasurer and Tendai Maregedze-Secretary. The Patrons of Interact Club and facilitators from VCA, Ms Heather Jele, Ms Fadziso Makwinja and Mr Magidi made this day possible. Supporting team from VCA also encompassed the likes of Mr Tafara Chadya, Mr Richard Mutambara and the Principal of the school-Mr Kutadzaushe."What is means to African" can be understood within the broader framework of rising to the challenges affecting Africa and finding avenues of adding value to African lives beyond racial categories. In an effort to stay in sync with the thematic lines of the day, music dances with rich African tone in continental appeal dominated the events, singing and dancing, speeches, modelling-show casing the rich African aesthetics, poetry, feasting with a grand braaing not left out made this interesting day a memorable one to students as well as passersby who frequently use Masotsha Ndlovu road. This infant school metaphorically, Valley Crest Academy although established in 2017 is set to make a huge impact in knowledge production and imparting the promotion indigenous languages.It's undisputed that Africa Day still has much flare as it used to. VCA and Huxton students gave opening remarks and or introductory speeches well rich in the promotion of indigenous languages representing IsiNdebele, Shona, Zulu and Tswana. To demonstrate cultural diversity and hybridity prevalent in Africa, VCA Head girl, Tendai Maregedze as well the Huxton Head boy delivered their speeches to much applause from the audience.The audience was spoiled with the melodious singing of the African Anthem by Maxine Portbury and Panashe Nyamande. It was elevating to observe that despite having the 2000s generation performing various acts on this important day for continental Africans and those in the diaspora, eloquence from Huxton High's Headboy on the significance of the day made it a marvel to recognize. Accompanied by modern dance maneuvers, the audience could be heard ululating and clapping hands as far as to the nearest shops-Park town shops which is ostensibly five hundred metres away from VCA. In some instances, parents and or guardians who were present couldn't contain their sitting postures for long but were forced to join the stage as the students performed various activities organized for the day.Indigenous traditional dances with winnowing from young girls exhibited the stylish moves that have existed in the Zimbabwean historical dances. The melodrama performed by Huxton High school made the role playing more insightful unlike other methods of acting dramas popularly known. The stunning traditional outfits worn by many of the students carried the embodiment of African aesthetics, showcasing creativity of highest order among teens. Not to mention the massive colour splash and water splash which dominated the post Africa Day Celebrations. Mr Nyambeu of Nyambeu Parktown Taxis acknowledged that indeed VCA had come to change the educational geography in Waterfalls as a whole since for a long time, no school has done activities worth much attention to their community. One Mr Nyamuzihwa a long time resident of Waterfalls through this writer testified that it is heart-taking to see the young pursuing African values despite odd circumstances the continent is facing.On moral compass of the students based on attending the Africa Day celebrations, Mr Chadenga had positive words to say. To him, he saw how the students were so organized the whole day with no cases of alcohol or drug abuse. On the other hand, the security team from VCA did accepted that, it was a day worth spending having fun as the students were prepared to do what they knew best on Africa.Brian Maregedze is an author, historian and columnist. For feedback email, bmaregedze@gmail.com