Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

1 hr ago | Views
In 1894, the City of Bulawayo was born.

A few men and women with a vision to see a great Metropolitan City gathered at Maxim Hotel, declaring the little settlement that it was then, a town. 125 years later, close to one million people today call Bulawayo their home and preferred destination for business and leisure.

The journey of Bulawayo has a rich historic narrative, articulating the culture and character of the founders and modern day habitants of the great City of Kings. The City of Bulawayo has always been known for quality service delivery, and it is this reputation that we must safe guard as a City, as we enter the next chapter of our development.

The gains made in the last 125 must not be used as laurels that are placed on our heads to feed our egos. The Council must now initiate processes to review its administrative acumen and performance.

As Bulawayo, we must assess and plan strategically for the most appropriate and effective forms of service delivery mechanisms that ensure maximum benefit and efficiency to our community. Residents of Bulawayo must not just have access to minimum level of municipal services, but any imbalances and interruptions must be addressed through new and upgraded infrastructure.

While accessibility is a key pillar in service delivery, Municipal services must be convenient to use and ensure that social inclusivity and continuously improved and services remain affordable for many residents.

The quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve and services must be anchored on accountability and responsiveness.

Improved financial management is critical for the sustainability and resilience of this great City and a clear economic blue print must be put in place to strategically position Bulawayo as anattractive global investments destination.

The 125 Anniversary is therefore a stepping pad to our great destiny as we boldly enter a era of innovation responsiveness, progress and prosperity. It is time to take Bulawayo into its great future.

As we celebrate this milestone, let us show respect for self, respect for others and responsibility for all our actions.

- Christopher Dube, TOWN CLERK . . .MasiyePhambili

Source - Christopher Dube
Most Popular In 7 Days