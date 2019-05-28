Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

2 hrs ago | Views
"Over the past 39 years of Independence we have created a network of corrupt individuals and organisations that has involved the decision makers in Government and in many parts of the private sector and which has been able to syphon off from our economy perhaps as much as US$120 billion," admitted Eddie Cross.

"How do we deal with the malady - I would like to follow Jerry Rawlings example; when he took over in Ghana, he had the Police arrest 15 major and well known corrupt people, took them down to the beach and had them executed in front of a crowd of 15 000 people."

So Eddie Cross now admit that corruption is a serious problem in Zimbabwe and that it has sucked the life blood out of the nation's economy. He even admits on the need to have free, fair and credible elections as one way of removing the corrupt and incompetent leaders.

"Firstly, there has to be a commitment to eliminating the worst forms of corruption in our society from the very top. If the President and his Cabinet do not exhibit such a commitment in lifestyle and in practice, then little can be done except vote in the next election, if that means anything," he said.

What he has conveniently refused to acknowledge is that Mnangagwa and Zanu PF rigged last year's elections. Mr Cross and all the opposition parties and candidates who participated in last year's elections have all to the man and woman accepted the elections as having been free, fair and credible and the ZEC declared results as correct and legitimate. All candidate that is except Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa accepted the election process as free, fair and credible and results of the parliamentary race but not the presidential race. Everyone else condemned the elections because the process was full of flaws and illegalities.

"The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner. The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability. Finally, the restrictions on political freedoms, the excessive use of force by security forces and abuses of human rights in the post-election period undermined the corresponding positive aspects during the pre-election campaign. As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards," said the EU Election Observer Mission in its final report.

What Chamisa is doing is cherry picking; he is refusing to accept Mnangagwa as legitimate but only to force the later to concede a gravy train seat for himself!

"But the real answer, which would be fast and efficient with immediate benefits would be just reintroduce a real market economy - across the board," argued Cross.

"For example, if we introduced a few simple rules to the Interbank Market for foreign currency and created a real, transparent, open market operated by the Banks under supervision and insisted that all foreign currency transactions in the formal sector go through that process, I can assure you that the market would establish itself as the determinant of the value of local currencies in all other currencies - just as it does in every other economy in the World."

How naive! You cannot trust corrupt and incompetent tyrants to implement free market rules when they believe they are special and above the law. After 39 years of trying and failing to make a free market economy work regardless of the reality of country being ruled by a corrupt and tyrannical dictatorship. How many more years are you going to let this madness continue?

As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs the country will never attract investors and lenders.

Free market forces work in the economy but the same concept works in politics too, it is called democracy. We need to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship by implementing the raft of democratic reforms Mr Cross and his MDC friends failed to implement during the 2008 to 2013 GNU and thus guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

The trouble with people like Eddie Cross and Professor Mthuli Ncube is that they KNOW Zimbabwe is a pariah state but rather than deal with that reality, they pretend that it is healthy and functioning democracy. So the nation is going through this hell of austerities but will gain nothing because these measures will only work in a healthy and functioning democracy.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

42 mins ago | 146 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

43 mins ago | 195 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

43 mins ago | 105 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

44 mins ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

60 mins ago | 235 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

1 hr ago | 588 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

1 hr ago | 954 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

Divisions rock teachers

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

3 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 3753 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

4 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

4 hrs ago | 3145 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

4 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

4 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

4 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

4 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

4 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

15 hrs ago | 4786 Views

Chamisa suspended

15 hrs ago | 6390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days