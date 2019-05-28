Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

1 hr ago | Views
I. Stone Age; hunter-gatherer San (Twa) presence (20,000–15,000 BC) of modern homo sapiens.

II. Iron Age; Niger-Congo Bantu pastoral migrations (2000–1500 BC).

III. Ophir; alleged "place of gold" first mentioned in the open source Hebrew Bible (c. 500 BC).

IV. Nyasa (Tumbuka, Chewa/Nyanja, Sena group) Bantu people (arrived c. 4–5 AD); Matola/Ziwa phases leading to capital Ziwa in present-day Nyanga, eastern Zimbabwe. Gokomere/Zhilo phases leading to capital Schroda (900–1000 AD) near the Limpopo River catchment of present-day Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ziwa ruins and Schroda ruins abandoned to the north.

V. Kingdom of Mapungubwe (1075–1220); present-day South Africa area, south of the Limpopo.

VI. Kingdom of Zimbabwe (1220–1450); established in capital Zimbabwe after Mapungubwe ruins abandoned north of the Limpopo.

VII. Kingdom of Mutapa (1430–1760); established in capital Zvongombe after Zimbabwe ruins abandoned to the north in search of salt. Breakaway Kingdom of Butwa/Bukalanga (1450 — c. 1683) established in capital Khami after Zimbabwe ruins abandoned to the south west.

VIII. Rozvi Empire (1660–1866); amalgamation at capital Danangombe after the disintegration of the Mutapa and after Khami ruins abandoned by the Butwa.

IX. Ndebele Empire/Kingdom of Mthwakazi (1823–1894); established in capital Bulawayo as a tributary amalgamation of the migrant, small, militarily powerful Nguni — AbeZansi and AbeNhla — and the Twa — AbaTwa/AbaThwa — the large, scrambled, militarily weak Kalanga-Shona-Rozvi people of the various Mambos (kings, hence "city of kings") after capital Danangombe ruins abandoned and renamed Dlodlo ruins. Bulawayo named after KwaBulawayo [ruins], the kraal capital back in Zululand, South Africa where the Ndebele came from.

X. British South Africa Company/BSAC rule of Rhodesia (1890–1923); established in capital Fort Salisbury in the province of the British Mashonaland Protectorate through the Pioneer Column (September 12, 1890) with a border line splitting off Mthwakazi which is renamed province of British Matabeleland Protectorate after [Old] Bulawayo ruins abandoned in the Matabele War/Umvukela (1893–1894; 1896–1897 [War of the Red Axe/Impi yehloka Elibomvu/Umvukela II]) and new colonial city of Bulawayo established 1894.

XI. Self-governing Colony of Southern Rhodesia (1923–1953); after amalgamation of Matabeleland and Mashonaland provinces and the whites-only referendum against Rhodesia joining the Union of South Africa. British-governed Colony of Northern Rhodesia (1924–1953) established further north after search of gold abandoned by BSAC and whites-only referendum against Northern Rhodesia joining Southern Rhodesia.

XII. Federation of [North and South] Rhodesia and Nyasaland (1953–1963); decolonisation avoidance amalgamation of the 3 colonies after the independence of several African countries. Fort Salisbury upgraded to federal capital city of Salisbury 1953. [Amalgamation also known as Central African Federation]

XIII. [Unrecognised] Unilateral Declaration of Independence/UDI(November 11, 1965) of the self-governing Colony of Southern Rhodesia; after de-federation and independence of Zambia (Northern Rhodesia) and Malawi (Nyasaland).

XIV. [Unrecognised] Republic of Rhodesia (March 3, 1970); after international dismissal of the UDI of the colony of Rhodesia.

XV. [Unrecognised] Zimbabwe-Rhodesia (June 1, 1979); led by first black prime minister as unilateral power sharing by whites to quell the Rhodesian Bush War/Zimbabwe War of Liberation (July 4, 1964 — December 12, 1979) by blacks after international dismissal of the republic of Rhodesia.

XVI. British-governed Colony of Southern Rhodesia (December 11, 1979); through the Lancaster House (UK) Agreement (December 21, 1979) as multi-lateral power sharing between fragmented blacks and weakened whites after international dismissal of the republic of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

XVII. Zimbabwe (April 18, 1980); after first internationally recognised elections. Battle of Entumbane civil war (November 9–10, 1980; February 8–12, 1981) in Bulawayo township of Entumbane by fragmented blacks. Capital Salisbury renamed Harare (1982). Gukurahundi Genocide (January 3, 1983 — December 22, 1987) and subsequent Unity Accord government to avert split of blacks (December 22, 1987). Government of National Unity (February 13, 2009 — August 22, 2013) by leading political parties to avert failed state.

XVIII. Mthwakazi (Dependency chiefdom; February 17, 2018); after Nyamande Lobhengula II (born Peter Zwide kaLanga Khumalo), descendent of the House of Khumalo ‘installed' 3rd king of the Ndebele. [Mthwakazi monarchy not to be confused with various political parties using the name "Mthwakazi" pushing for a territorial split of Zimbabwe.]

Mthwakazi (Dependency chiefdom; September 28, 2018); after Lobhengula II (born Collins Bulelani Khumalo), rival descendant of the House of Khumalo secretly ‘installed' 3rd king of the Ndebele.

The name Matabeleland is often attributed to the whites' inability to pronounce "Ndebele land." In actual fact, during the height of Mfecane/The Crushing civil wars (1815–1840), the subdued Sotho/Tswana nicknamed the fleeing Zulu clan who would become the New Ndebele (Northern Ndebele/Zimbabwe Ndebele), "matebe telele," the [terrifying] men of long shields, to distinguish them from the 1550s Old Ndebele (Southern Ndebele/South Africa Ndebele) of an earlier Zulu clan migration. The whites in classic propaganda thus preferred "Matabele" over Mthwakazi to create Rhodesia. In 1974, the scrambling internationally sanctioned whites during the height of the bush and cold wars, to confuse the hapless blacks all of a sudden remembered Mthwakazi through Bulawayo pop radio station Radio Mthwakazi (1974–1980) which was considered to be divisive Ndebele language broadcasting, anti-black liberation and anti-Shona by Mashonaland.

Sonny Jermain is a verbalist (verb-a-list: one who heals people with words) and a Mutwa-Bantu custodian. He is author of I Deserve to Be: Self-worth Is a Silent Killer.




Source - Sonny Jermain
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

46 mins ago | 167 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

47 mins ago | 227 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

47 mins ago | 131 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

48 mins ago | 113 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

1 hr ago | 611 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Divisions rock teachers

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

4 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 3805 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

4 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

4 hrs ago | 3186 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

4 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

4 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

4 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

4 hrs ago | 841 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

4 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

4 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

15 hrs ago | 4794 Views

Chamisa suspended

15 hrs ago | 6397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days