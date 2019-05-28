Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

1 hr ago | Views
Witchcraft, can it be called profession, career, art or low intensity murders where there is absence of evidence. We have heard before that absence of evidence does not mean evidence of absence.

Cases of witchcraft are very rife amongst black people, does it mean there are not white witches. In villages old people with red eyes, may be on account of smoke, are always suspected to be dabbling in witchcraft.

If a white man is a witch they call him a magician or scientist.

Keep a snake, to a white man the snake is a pet but a black brother with a snake for a pet is labelled a witch. When a baby is born with physical deformities in the village, people especially relatives of the tot are quick to point fingers at others accusing them of bewitching the child.

Surprisingly, we Also get birth defects in whites, is witchcraft interracial? The arrival of Tsikamutandas has not helped matters.

Cows are forcibly taken from villagers after wantonly being accused of being witches. A child who performs badly at school is said to have been bewitched to trash a possible bright future.

Thieves also enter houses when occupants are asleep at night, just like what witches do, should such thieves also be accused of witchcraft? A bewitched maize field and crossroads, why practice such evil science?

Let's pray for our nation for  God to remove such voodoo careers from the land.

A flying winnowing basket, my foot!

Call it an African drone.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

14 mins ago | 38 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

1 hr ago | 251 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

1 hr ago | 327 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

2 hrs ago | 1175 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

2 hrs ago | 1233 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Divisions rock teachers

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

4 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

4 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

4 hrs ago | 3300 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

4 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

4 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Increase foreign currency supply: IMF

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

4 'mysteries' of Zim'babwe's economic crisis

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zifa in $700k scam

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa sweats over posts for 'losing' bigwigs

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

Fireworks for Bulawayo @125th

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Quality of life for the people of Bulawayo must improve

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fresh civil servants salary talks

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Rahman takes Warriors reins

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF members warned over indiscipline

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man stabs nephew 6 times in cellphone charger row

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF UK slams Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Government deploys 37 doctors to Mpilo Hospital

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Police warn against inflammatory messages

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

NGOs told to stay out of Zimbabwe politics

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

The MDC congress: All froth, no beer

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa's govt finds bread formula

4 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Smuggling trucker fined $3 000

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe pins hope on oil findings

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Prisons eye mbanje production

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe police reforms shape up

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

BREAKING: Suspected CIOs besiege Mahiya's house

4 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Fear grips Zimra as 11 top managers are fired

15 hrs ago | 4816 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days