Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

Opinion / Columnist

Witchcraft, can it be called profession, career, art or low intensity murders where there is absence of evidence. We have heard before that absence of evidence does not mean evidence of absence.Cases of witchcraft are very rife amongst black people, does it mean there are not white witches. In villages old people with red eyes, may be on account of smoke, are always suspected to be dabbling in witchcraft.If a white man is a witch they call him a magician or scientist.Keep a snake, to a white man the snake is a pet but a black brother with a snake for a pet is labelled a witch. When a baby is born with physical deformities in the village, people especially relatives of the tot are quick to point fingers at others accusing them of bewitching the child.Surprisingly, we Also get birth defects in whites, is witchcraft interracial? The arrival of Tsikamutandas has not helped matters.Cows are forcibly taken from villagers after wantonly being accused of being witches. A child who performs badly at school is said to have been bewitched to trash a possible bright future.Thieves also enter houses when occupants are asleep at night, just like what witches do, should such thieves also be accused of witchcraft? A bewitched maize field and crossroads, why practice such evil science?Let's pray for our nation for God to remove such voodoo careers from the land.A flying winnowing basket, my foot!Call it an African drone.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.