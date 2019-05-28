We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

Opinion / Columnist

Now that Zupco buses are being deployed to service rural routes, it is time we mention areas desperate for buses.Harare-Glendale-Nzvimbo-Mkunyadzi-Chinehasha-Chidewu-Chaona, is one route 'crying' for attention. We need a bus on this route that passes through a prime farming area and well populated rural villages.The travelling public often walk from Mkunyadzi School to Chideu because kombis shun the 'dirt road' that branches off the Chaona highway.Walking fifty to sixty kms with luggage in independant Zimbabwe is not a stroll in the park. Communal farmers from Chinehasha are well known for tobacco and maize production making them frequent shoppers who need a reliable mode of transport that is both affordable and user friendly.The few kombis that attempt servicing this route are charging an arm and a leg.The road is trafficable since it was graded a few months ago. Above all, Chiweshe area and countryside is a pleasure to watch. Just taking a to and fro round Robin trip can rejuvenate a bored soul and revitalise the body.The symmetrically arranged mountain ranges and high up detached hills and mountains can serenade one to sleep without knowing. We need a bus on the said profitable route that cuts through Chiweshe farming area, come on Zupco we are at the bus stop 'pa Muchakata'.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.