Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

Opinion / Columnist

"In a surprise move, the Zanu-PF youth league has called for broad-based inclusive dialogue to fix the country's worsening socio-economic meltdown," reported Bulawayo 24."The call comes after talks launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa involving candidates who participated in the July 30 presidential polls."The trouble with people who have no clue that the problem is, is that they often propose a solution that will do nothing to end the problem because it is irrelevant. Or worse still it will make a bad situation worse by compounding the problem. The proposed political dialogue has the potential of doing both!Chamisa has refuses to accept Mnangagwa as legitimate President of the Republic because the election process was not free, fair and credible. All the election observers worth their salt have condemned the July 2018 election as a farce because of the glaring flaws and illegalities Many have dismissed Chamisa's acceptance of the parliamentary result whilst rejecting the presidential race results as cherry picking since the two races were subjected to the same flaws and illegalities.But putting Chamisa's cherry picking aside; Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party are illegitimate because the election process was flawed and illegal. The political dialogue Chamisa is demand is no substitute for free, fair and credible elections and therefore it is absurd to suggest the dialogue will "sort out the illegitimacy issue"!The country's worsening economic meltdown is linked to the political problem of rigged elections, investors do not like to do business in a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. The investors are not going to be fooled into believing Zimbabwe is no longer a pariah state just because Chamisa and a few other MDC leaders have joined the Zanu PF cabinet.The only dialogue needed here is one leading to Zanu PF stepping down to allow the country the space to appoint an interim body that will implement the democratic reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections.Mnangagwa has proposed the formation of forum to encourage dialogue between political parties and other stakeholders such as trade unions. The forum will have no legal basis with no power to do anything and whose decisions will not be worth the paper it is written on. The forum will just be a talk-shop. Mnangagwa would use the forum as an excuse to ban all protest, arguing that all aggrieved parties should bring their concerns to the forum.The political dialogue will serve the added purpose of appearing to address Mnangagwa and Zanu PF's legitimacy problem, even is participants never actually come to any definitive decision on the matter. What Zanu PF wants is to waste time, so nothing is done to implement any democratic reforms between now and the next elections in 2023. As long as no reforms are implemented Zanu PF will have the opportunity to rig that year's elections and thus extend its tyrannical rule by another five more years.