High prices can be stopped

2 hrs ago
Price madness, some businesses may be 'fighting' government using the public (consumers) as pawns on a political chessboard. The dog eat dog price race calls for sober minds to restore sanity.

Someone correctly pointed out that as long people are buying then the speculative pricing and 'high rate' is game on. If people stop buying then business will be forced to come down to meet buyers/consumers.

With no takers for their expensive goods, producers will not buy the exorbitant green back to manufacture or import goods that will not sell. We are fuelling the high prices, just stop buying and the price tags will tumble to single digit.

Buy the few necessities only, avoid panic buying and hoarding. Businesses know that the blame will be directed at government and those at the helm. We know where the offensive stench is coming from, stop the rot.

For how long shall cartels subject the commoners to such bondage? Zimbabweans are a peaceful and hard working lot, do not abuse the people.

Brothers and sisters in safe havens across borders are burning candles writing incendiary chats and chain messages calling for bloody protests and demonstrations. Whose child and whose blood?

These are the same cowards who sprint away at the sound of an approaching ant, talk of paper tigers. People are talking, dialogue is the only progressive way and solution.

Let prices come down to meet buyers.

Tondorindo. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondorindo
