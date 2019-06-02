Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

20 secs ago | Views
We encourage the people of Lupane East to shun both ZANU-PF and MDC during the August 03 2019 by-elections, for the reasons stated below only MRP can protect without compromise Mthwakazi people's interests.

#Facts: The Fallacy of Changing the Power Matrix in favour of Matebeleland via Electing so called National parties.

Here are key points and sober points indeed. In the 80s, Zapu under the great Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo had a clean electoral sweep in Matebeleland and 100% of Matebeleland fell under the "control" of Zapu.

The Fundamental Question then is: Of what benefit did the 100% control bring to Matebeleland and if not why?

In the 90s, during the United MDC Political Epoch, Matebeleland was 97% to 98% controlled by MDC and Zanu-PF Matebeleland Representatives through elections.

The Fundamental Question remains: Of what benefit did these elections bring to Matebeleland and if none benefits why?

Here is a factual answer. On both Political Electoral Epochs, Matebeleland has never controlled Power of its Territory and what happens with its Resources.

The tribal majoritarian system of Shona hegemony has always ensured that no politician can bring meaningful and sustainable development to Matebeleland. This includes the MDC-T under the Unity Government where Biti as a Finance Minister refused to release funds earmarked for Bulawayo.

Matebeleland MPs, since 1980s to the Present, have been mere place holders in Zimbabwean Parliament to give a semblance of Democracy to the outside world.

Therefore the Zimbabwean Parliament is as Sectarian ethnically as the Government of the day, without any meangful purpose for Matebeleland except to give some modicum of Representation.

The fact of the matter is that Matebeleland does not have State and Territorial Power. It is zilch and as long as it does not have this Power, it is a pie in a sky for anyone to think they can change the status quo and uproot the ethnic hegemonist system through the so called National parties, hence the need for people to support their own which is Mthwakazi Republic Party MRP.

The Way Forward is One: Restoration of the Kingdom of Matebeleland Destroyed on the 1st November 1893 by Rhodes and his colonialists. A Restored Kingdom of Matebeleland will have Power over what happens in its borders and ensure Mthwakazi can decide and shape her Destiny.

At present, everything is decided in Harare. Even if one were to have a Devolved System of Power, under ZANU-PF or MDC, Matebeleland will still not have State and Territorial Power to decide what happens in it.

Matebeleland can not even decide who can clean its streets let alone who should educate her children. Her land and her rich resources are being parcelled out among land thieves at a fastest rate than the Matebele wish to know or believe.

For Peace and Justice in Our Life Time.

Prince Heaven
MRP UK Secretary for administration.

Source - Prince Heaven
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

31 mins ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

52 mins ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

53 mins ago | 260 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

54 mins ago | 310 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

55 mins ago | 441 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

55 mins ago | 234 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

56 mins ago | 446 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

57 mins ago | 247 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

58 mins ago | 154 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

58 mins ago | 213 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

58 mins ago | 338 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

1 hr ago | 40 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

1 hr ago | 128 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

1 hr ago | 78 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

1 hr ago | 155 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

1 hr ago | 333 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

1 hr ago | 503 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man assaults wife over little relish

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Teachers petition Parliament

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Woman sells parents' house

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe - EU dialogue charms opposition parties

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Carjacking & rape charge for 35-yr-old

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Warriors off to Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

PSC clarifies position on vehicle scheme

2 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days