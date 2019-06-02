Opinion / Columnist
Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC
We encourage the people of Lupane East to shun both ZANU-PF and MDC during the August 03 2019 by-elections, for the reasons stated below only MRP can protect without compromise Mthwakazi people's interests.
#Facts: The Fallacy of Changing the Power Matrix in favour of Matebeleland via Electing so called National parties.
Here are key points and sober points indeed. In the 80s, Zapu under the great Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo had a clean electoral sweep in Matebeleland and 100% of Matebeleland fell under the "control" of Zapu.
The Fundamental Question then is: Of what benefit did the 100% control bring to Matebeleland and if not why?
In the 90s, during the United MDC Political Epoch, Matebeleland was 97% to 98% controlled by MDC and Zanu-PF Matebeleland Representatives through elections.
The Fundamental Question remains: Of what benefit did these elections bring to Matebeleland and if none benefits why?
Here is a factual answer. On both Political Electoral Epochs, Matebeleland has never controlled Power of its Territory and what happens with its Resources.
The tribal majoritarian system of Shona hegemony has always ensured that no politician can bring meaningful and sustainable development to Matebeleland. This includes the MDC-T under the Unity Government where Biti as a Finance Minister refused to release funds earmarked for Bulawayo.
Matebeleland MPs, since 1980s to the Present, have been mere place holders in Zimbabwean Parliament to give a semblance of Democracy to the outside world.
Therefore the Zimbabwean Parliament is as Sectarian ethnically as the Government of the day, without any meangful purpose for Matebeleland except to give some modicum of Representation.
The fact of the matter is that Matebeleland does not have State and Territorial Power. It is zilch and as long as it does not have this Power, it is a pie in a sky for anyone to think they can change the status quo and uproot the ethnic hegemonist system through the so called National parties, hence the need for people to support their own which is Mthwakazi Republic Party MRP.
The Way Forward is One: Restoration of the Kingdom of Matebeleland Destroyed on the 1st November 1893 by Rhodes and his colonialists. A Restored Kingdom of Matebeleland will have Power over what happens in its borders and ensure Mthwakazi can decide and shape her Destiny.
At present, everything is decided in Harare. Even if one were to have a Devolved System of Power, under ZANU-PF or MDC, Matebeleland will still not have State and Territorial Power to decide what happens in it.
Matebeleland can not even decide who can clean its streets let alone who should educate her children. Her land and her rich resources are being parcelled out among land thieves at a fastest rate than the Matebele wish to know or believe.
For Peace and Justice in Our Life Time.
Prince Heaven
MRP UK Secretary for administration.
Source - Prince Heaven
