A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?
Pan-Africanism is a worldwide intellectual movement that aims to encourage and strengthen bonds of solidarity between all people of African descent. ... At its core Pan-Africanism is "a belief that African peoples, both on the continent and in the diaspora, share not merely a common history, but a common destiny".
The Pan-African movement was an "emotional, cultural, psychological and ideological movement that began among the African dispora in the Western hemisphere, for a closer purpose, so that African people could feel secure, attain political, economic as well as psychological power visa vis other races or world regions"
Pan- Africanism is the movement which began in the 1920s that emphasized the unity and strength of Africans and people of African descent around the world. It was developed to help unite Africans and fight against segregation.
Pan-Africanism is not a single, integral whole either in the political or the ideological sense. ... Some understand Pan-Africanism as unity of the African peoples in the struggle against imperialism, for abolition of the vestiges of colonialism, and for economic and social progress.
In February 1919, the first Pan-African Congress was organized by W. E. B. Du Bois and Ida Gibbs Hunt, wife of US Consul William Henry Hunt, who was at that time working at the American consulate in Saint-Étienne, France.
In the nearly half century between 1900 and 1945 various political leaders and intellectuals from Europe, North America, and Africa met six times to discuss colonial control of Africa and develop strategies for eventual African political liberation.
From the Working Class Movement Library, Manchester: On the 15-20 October 1945, the Pan African Congress took place in Manchester. This was the fifth Pan African Congress to take place since 1900. The 1945 Congress was the most significant politically, coming as it did just months after the end of the Second World War.
What was Kwame Nkrumah's concept of Pan Africanism?
According to this continental body which is successor to the OAU, Pan-Afri- canism is: An ideology and movement that encourages the solidarity of Africans world- wide. It is based on the belief that unity is vital to economic, social and political progress and aims to 'unify and uplift' people of African descent.
Green, gold and red are now found on the national flags of many African nations. ... As a result, the country drew the admiration of many newly independent states in Africa. The adoption of the Ethiopian national colours by many Pan-African entities is a consequence of this.
The Color Purple in African Fashions. ... In Egypt the color purple symbolizes virtue and faith, and is often worn during spiritual ceremonies. Throughout much of the rest of Africa purple is a symbol of royalty and prosperity. It is often worn by kings and queens or people of nobility.
Ethiopian colors are so provocative, they have come to mean African identity as a whole. The red in its flag stands for faith and power; yellow stands for peace, church, love and natural wealth; green stands for land and hope. These colors have become symbolic of independence on the continent.
The three Pan-African colors on the flag represent:
red: the blood that unites all people of Black African ancestry, and shed for liberation;
black: black people whose existence as a nation, though not a nation-state, is affirmed by the existence of the flag; and.
green: the abundant natural wealth of Africa.
