'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

"When asked about the economy and Mthuli Ncube, Mr Biti said among other things, "Mthuli is a Loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain and the economy has found him out. This is about (1) realism, this is about (2) intelligence and this is about (3) honesty. These three things are lacking in Mthuli Ncube." reported Thabo Makuyana.

Professor Mthuli Ncube's greatest failing has to be his folly in believing the Zimbabwe economy can ever recover much less thrive whilst the country remains a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. He was so thrilled with his appointment as Minister of Finance he refused to accept that Zanu PF rigged last year's election confirming Zimbabwe as a pariah state.

Still only someone, like Thabo Makuyana, who has no clue what the 2008 to 2013 GNU was all about would describe Biti as the "Honourable Tendai Biti, Zimbabwe's former and without doubt most successful Finance Minister this Century"!

The primary task of the MDC in the GNU was to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. MDC failed to implement even one reform in five years because the party leaders were bribed by Mugabe with the trappings of high office and, with their snouts in the feeding trough, they forgot about the reforms.

If Morgan Tsvangirai and his fellow MDC leaders, Tendai Biti was a senior MDC leader in the GNU, had implemented the democratic reforms the country will not be in this political and economic mess we are in.

Tendai Biti and his fellow MDC leaders have continued to participate in flawed and illegal elections, knowing fully well that Zanu PF would rig the elections, out of greed as David Coltart readily admitted.  

In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe, former MDC - Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the GNU, David Coltart, gave details of how Zanu PF flouted the electoral rules, it was clear the upcoming 2013 elections would not be free and fair. And yet both the two MDC factions participated in the elections regardless.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious - withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

Three of the main MDC factions did come together to form the MDC Alliance before the 2018 elections. Again the Alliance went on to participate in the elections knowing fully well that with no reforms in place Zanu PF would blatantly rig the elections, which the latter did.

The MDC A leaders did not mind the elections were flawed and illegal as long as they win the few gravy train seats! Both Tendai Biti and David Coltart were among the lucky few who did win the few seats Zanu PF gave away as bait.

Tendai Biti and his fellow MDC A have withheld their full endorsement of last year's rigged elections, MDC A accept the parliamentary results but not the presidential; to pressure Mnangagwa to grant Chamisa and one or two other party leaders gravy train seats.

The inclusion of Chamisa and one or two other MDC A leaders in the illegitimate Zanu PF regime will not change the reality on the ground - Zimbabwe will still be a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. The only way to change this reality is for Zanu PF to step down.

If the MDC A leaders had publicly and unreserved endorsed the EU, the Commonwealth and other election observers' dismissal of Zimbabwe's July 2018 elections as a farce; Mnangagwa and his regime would have known they are illegitimate and the pressure for the regime to step down would be mounting with each day they remained in power. Better still, the MDC A should have never even participated in these elections!

It is rich for Tendai Biti to accuse Professor Mthuli Ncube of lacking realism, intelligence and honesty when for five years he and his MDC A friends failed to implement even one democratic reform in five years. Where were they all hiding their realism, intelligence and honesty; assuming anyone of them has ever had any these virtues!




Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
