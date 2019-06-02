The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

Opinion / Columnist

There has been an outcry over the calls by the people's revolutionary party Mthwakazi Republic Party MRP, and other Matabeleland civic groups to stop Econet from bringing in Harare artists to Bulawayo tomorrow at the expense of local artists. The social media platforms are debating about the so called tribalist MRP and not the real issues.The real issue is that in 1961 a seed of tribalism and separatism was planted in the name of ZANU PF. The seed was natured and watered by the Shona majority, knowingly or unknowingly, directly or indirectly, willingly or unwillingly. It became a fully flagged political system after the 1979 Grand Plan was sold to the British who were blinded by their hatrage of ZAPU and Russia.This seed called ZANU killed Ndebele people on behalf of Shona people and this was made obvious to the victims that they were being killed because they were Ndebele. Mugabe and his lieutenants made it clear that they were Shona and were eager to do away with Ndebele people.As if that was not enough the ZANU PF seed has out grown everyone and it is seriously devouring uMthwakazi people, we are not tribalists, NO we are victims fighting for survival. Since Zimbabwe got it's independence we have known no peace. We suffered a tribal genocide that killed over 100 000 of our people, our land, natural resources, jobs and our humanhood is being taken away.The day you will understand that MRP and uMthwakazi people are victims fighting for survival and not perpetrators of any violence or tribalism is the day peace will prevail. If the people of Mashonaland still wants justice for the August 03 2018 and January 2019 victims who are less far less than the 100 000 killed by the same people in Matabeleland, why do they pretend Gukurahundi is now water under the bridge?No one has bothered to ask for forgiveness from us, no-one wants to listen to us and yet you think we should just shut up and embrace Harare artists for what? We view such tendencies with suspicion. Carry your trribalistic programs to Harare and leave us alone.Cde Mbonisi Solomon GumboWriting in his personal capacity.