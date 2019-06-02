Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

3 hrs ago | Views
A COMMON assertion is that the proposition to protect the rights of cohabiting couples in the imminent Marriage Bill automatically nullifies the concept of adultery.

However, this is not true because in 2016, the High Court firmly reiterated that adultery is still unlawful under Zimbabwean law.

Most international jurisdictions, including South Africa have abolished punishment for adultery. The impression that adultery will no longer be unlawful when the amended Marriage Act is passed stems from the proposal to recognise the civil partnerships of people who are married to other people.

However the proposal to protect the rights of cohabiting partners is not meant to demolish or diminish the legal status of marriage, but simply to protect other people's rights. Despite the recognition of cohabitation as a legal entity, it is still unlawful to have extra marital relations with married persons.

Cohabitation does not automatically imply an adulterous union. If the Bill becomes law, aggrieved spouses will still be able to claim damages from their spouses' lovers. Adultery damages compensate the injured spouse for pain and the loss of love and companionship.

The injured party is compensated for contumelia and consortium. Contumelia is the emotional injury suffered by the cheated spouse to compensate for the betrayal, pain, shock, hurt, insult and the indignity emmanating from the act of adultery.

It is to compensate for the late nights and weekends, the untouched suppers, suspicious calls and chats at odd hours. The damages quantum depends on how much the aggrieved spouse is able prove the inconvenience suffered.

The court also considers the lack of regard for the feelings of the cheated spouse. Some girlfriends and boyfriends may even taunt the spouse through awkward calls or the posting of indelicate photographs on social media platforms.

Loss of consortium refers to damages awarded for loss of love, affection and comforts supposedly found in a marriage. The law seeks to protect and restore the peace and harmony of matrimony. Loss of consortium includes loss of conjugal rights attendant with marriage.

The judgment was a reflection of Zimbabwean society's conservative views. Other societies now regard punishing people for adultery as an archaic practice which is incompatible with modern and free-thinking societies.

Adultery damages are no longer regarded as necessary to protect the marriage institution. Love, respect, faithfulness and trust — not legal rules — are regarded foundational marriages.

The spouses themselves have the onus to protect and safeguard their own marriage and that third parties have no legal responsibility to uphold and protect other peoples' marriage vows.

It is adulterous spouses who should be held accountable for breaking their own marriage vows. This was the view upheld by the South African Supreme Court in RH v DE (594/2013/2014) when it abolished adultery damages.

Despite the relaxation of adultery laws and attitudes halfway across the world, conservative views are still entrenched in other communities. In Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Somalia, adultery is still a criminal offence punishable by death. The married women receive more severe punishments for adultery than married men.

In civil marriages, both spouses can sue their spouses' civil partners for adultery. In registered customary marriages only the husband can claim damages since the marriage is potentially polygamous.

In polygamous relationships there is a very thin line between promiscuity and cohabitation. If a customarily married man can marry more than one wife, he has to go out and engage in extra-marital relationships.

However if a wife in a polygamous marriage strays, that will be adultery and the husband will be entitled to compensation from his wife's lover. In an unregistered customary union, where lobola has been paid, the cheated husband can claim damages from his wife's lover.

The courts will consider all the circumstances that were prevailing in the marriage at the time the adultery was committed. The adultery could have been committed through a civil partnership and if it was such that it ruined the marriage the award will be higher. If the marriage had ended in all but name before the onset of the adulterous civil partnership,
the award will be less.

In practice, adultery damages are nominal and not meant to enrich the injured spouse. They also cannot help restore normal marriage relations between the spouses.

If the cheating spouse has a history of cheating which the other spouse knew about, it will result in a lesser award. In conclusion, protecting civil partnerships does not eradicate the concept of adultery and claiming adultery damages.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

3 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

3 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

3 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Bosso in Harare

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

4 hrs ago | 2256 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1080 Views

End of the road Emerson

15 hrs ago | 8234 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

15 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

15 hrs ago | 3349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

15 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

15 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

15 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

15 hrs ago | 710 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

15 hrs ago | 2050 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

16 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

17 hrs ago | 5644 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

17 hrs ago | 2416 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

17 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

20 hrs ago | 1507 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

21 hrs ago | 8776 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

21 hrs ago | 2067 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

24 hrs ago | 11049 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

24 hrs ago | 1367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days