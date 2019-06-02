'Ncube, like Moses, deserves a chance to lead' - to tax the poor whilst protect looters

Opinion / Columnist

"Well, this is not a pie in the sky. What is our attitude to Mthuli Ncube's Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP)? A lot of us really want us to go back to the hiatus," is the latest diatribe from The Herald."The economy is hitting us hard and we no longer want to go forward. We are now doubting the essence of his reform. But we need the reforms. We are at breaking point, we are doubting his vision."Like Moses, is Mthuli being given a chance?Hell no!"Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because we have become a nation of brainwashed sloths, happy following leaders blindly no questions asked. Even when presented with a mountain of evidence the leaders are corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs we have again and again chosen to ignore the evidence and argue we must give them another chance.After 39 years of death and destruction under this ruinous Zanu PF dictatorship there are people out there who still expect the dictatorship to deliver economic prosperity, justice and freedom.The moral of the story of the Children of Israel's perilous journey to the Promised Land is that in this world we mortals, even God's chosen people, have to fight our way to the Promised Land and when we get there have to fight for every inch of it! Those who have never lifted a finger to fight for their freedoms and basic human rights have blundered from slavery, to colonial exploitation, to corrupt and tyrannical rule under their own kith and kin, etc.Minister Mthuli Ncube has imposed 2% transaction tax aimed at squeezing a few dollars from the poorest of the poor because they were not paying income tax as they are unemployed. He has done nothing to tax the ruling elite's millions of dollars every month from corruption and the wholesale looting.In 2016 Mugabe admitted the country was being swindled out of US$15 billion in diamond revenue alone. We all know that not even one diamond swindler has ever been arrested and not a penny of the loot recovered. Worse still, we know the looting is still taking place to this day. Former Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, told parliament in 2017 that government was getting 1/6 of the expected diamond revenue.Of course, Minister Ncube is aware of the looting and has deliberately targeted the poor to pay for the ruling elite's extravagant lifestyles. Only a first class village idiot would believe this voodoo economic will end Zimbabwe's economic meltdown much less turn the country into the "Vision 2030 Upper Middle Income" he keeps wittering about."They would rather Zimbabwe does not talk to EU or EU does not talk to Zimbabwe. The stalemate, which has worked wonders for the opposition in the form of biting sanctions, hard presses the ordinary citizens and aptly pits the citizenry against Government. They make the Government unpopular and readies people for regime change," we are told.The EU knows that Zanu PF blatantly rigged last year's elections and if this had happed in any of the EU member countries the regime would have been booted out before sunset. The only reason the EU is re-engaging the illegitimate regime is because there are EU member countries like Belgium who have been desperate to join countries like China, India, Russia, Israel, etc. who have been looting Zimbabwe's diamonds.Again only a village idiot would believe Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is cause by sanction when US$15 billion are being swindled away under their nose. They form in the mouth agitated about US foreign policy, sanctions, over which they have no say but have never said a word of protest over the rot, corruption, in their own country over which they have a duty to stamp out!The greatest disservice Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs have ever inflicted on this nation is not the criminal waste of the nation's human and material resources or even the many murdered in cold blood - heinous and barbaric as these are. The greatest disservice the regime has inflicted on the nation was to retain the colonial laws and practices that had systematically denied the people the opportunity to open their minds and think for themselves.Top on the list of democratic reforms the nation needs is the dismantling of the country's public media. We must banish government control of the media and fire the Zanu PF apologists masquerading as journalist in The Herald, ZBC, etc. We want our people to think for themselves and freed from all this brainwashing diatribe, mysticism and heresy!