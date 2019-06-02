Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Destitute cops invade police station as Zim govt verges on collapse

2 hrs ago | Views
Scores of police officers who have become homeless because they cannot afford rentals have pitched tents at Victoria Falls Police Station.

The overwhelmed station allegedly sent an urgent SOS to government on Saturday and still awaits a response.

Landlords started charging US$ last month in the resort town as the local RTGS$ continues losing value daily.

The lowest paid police officer is said to be earning about RTGS$500 monthly, about US$70 on the parallel market which is the only source of forex for ordinary citizens.

The cheapest house is being rented out at about US$50- about RTGS$350.

The RTGS that traded at 1:1 with the greenback at the beginning of the year is now pushing towards the 1:8 mark.

Dissatisfied police officers told Bulawayo24.com they had lost faith in the government as they believed it had lost control of the country's economy.

"President Mnangagwa is totally clueless about how to fix this economy and the situation is deteriorating daily. All he does is get quoted in the media warning those who increase prices and promising to stop the spate of price hikes. The truth on the ground is that things are going up everyday and citizens have become destitute.

"Most of us have been kicked out by landlords because we simply cannot afford the rentals. We can't really blame landlords because they buy from the same supermarkets that we buy from and prices have been pegged in US$ and have gone through the roof in RTGS$ terms. They also have to get a return on their properties," said a police officer who cannot be named for professional reasons.

Another officer said tents and space have actually run out as evicted cops were flooding the station with their properties and families.

The officer said he was pained by the fact that the presidium was sitting pretty while everyone else was suffering.

"I'm deeply hurt because president Mnangagwa and his deputies Chiwenga and Mohadi are unmoved by our plight. These are the guys who have destroyed everything in this country, the same guys who when they feel a slight headache charter a plane to Singapore for US$500 000 to buy paracetamol there. They live abroad and get everything from socks to expensive luxury cars outside the country while we have to face this.

They're out of touch with the masses because they don't go to the same hospitals we do, don't get meagre RTGS$ salaries like us and have to buy everything in US$," said the police officer.

Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

49 mins ago | 401 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Exam fees hiked from $20 to $220

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Notorious bugler breaks into a police station jailed

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Low turnout at Sulu's birthday bash

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Ncube, like Moses, deserves a chance to lead' - to tax the poor whilst protect looters

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Matabeleland North snubs Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 2106 Views

'You bunch of hypocrites!' says Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Jonathan Moyo resurrects Mnangagwa's skeleton

5 hrs ago | 8085 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers

7 hrs ago | 9296 Views

Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

8 hrs ago | 6199 Views

BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

9 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

9 hrs ago | 3798 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

10 hrs ago | 10859 Views

660 explosives found in a Harare bus

10 hrs ago | 7546 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

11 hrs ago | 4113 Views

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

14 hrs ago | 4234 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

14 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

14 hrs ago | 12176 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

14 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

14 hrs ago | 484 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

14 hrs ago | 721 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

14 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

14 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

14 hrs ago | 582 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

14 hrs ago | 669 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

14 hrs ago | 518 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bosso in Harare

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

14 hrs ago | 687 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

15 hrs ago | 5134 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

15 hrs ago | 1340 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days