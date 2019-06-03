Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | Views
The scathing bail ruling by a High Court judge condemning the police over their shoddy investigations into the alleged plot to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa must lead the country's law enforcement agency into deep introspection over concerns about its professionalism.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Friday released five of the seven civil society activists arrested over a fortnight ago following allegations that they attended a workshop in the Maldives where they were trained on how to conduct terrorist activities.

The allegations were first peddled by the state-controlled media, which also demonstrated worrying levels of unprofessionalism in pushing a clear agenda to persecute people and organisations perceived to be critical of the government.

Chitapi expressed concern about the police's propensity to arrest to investigate rather than investigating first before charging anyone.

He also noted another aspect that has left many observers worried about Mnangagwa's commitment to respect human rights in that the state seems to have scant regard for the Bill of Rights as demonstrated by the "unconstitutional conduct" of the police officers who arrested the activists.

It was the judge's view that there was nothing in the workshop's programme that indicated that the activists were plotting to topple Mnangagwa's government through terrorist activities.

The outcome of the bail ruling feeds into the narrative that the new government is continuing with former president Robert Mugabe's legacy of abusing law enforcement agencies to target critics and clamp down on dissent.

That 20 Zimbabweans have been charged with treason since Mnangagwa won a controversial election in July last year should be enough reason to worry about the direction his government is taking.

The criminalisation of human rights activism flies in the face of the president's stated commitment to promote democracy after 38 years of autocratic rule by Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's progressive constitution provides for the right to demonstrate and petition, hence the targeting of civil society organisations is clearly a violation of fundamental rights.

Instead of responding with brute force and farcical arrests like they did with the seven accused of treason, Mnangagwa's government must be responsive to citizens' concerns about the imploding economy and many other problems that have made life very difficult in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa's government, just like Mugabe's administration, believes anyone who criticises its policies is doing so at the behest of foreigners itching for regime change.

Such paranoia will certainly not take us anywhere, but further entrench perceptions that Zimbabwe is struggling to shake-off its pariah state tag, which it earned under Mugabe.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

38 mins ago | 507 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

38 mins ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

47 mins ago | 243 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

49 mins ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

51 mins ago | 242 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

51 mins ago | 226 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

53 mins ago | 116 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

53 mins ago | 197 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2850 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

5 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Gas prices go up

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7645 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days