Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

3 hrs ago | Views
A struggle for democracy is not a romantic affair but a game of rugby without a referee. The players may be injured or die within the struggle anytime. I therefore want to take this opportunity to urge the civil society and opposition leaders that their victory is judged by such injuries and even their deaths. In most cases, several deaths and injuries are expected when the struggle is about to reach a boiling point. Power/democracy is not given in a gold plate but is a product of human blood. President ED Mnangagwa escaped death by one centimeter during the liberation struggle. If he was not under age then, he should have been hanged to death (and these sufferings he is exposed the citizens to could not have been there if the death the sentence was upheld).

There are vivid allegations that Edgar Tekere was castrated during the struggle for independence. He died without a single child because of the struggle. There were also allegations that RG Mugabe was also castrated during the liberation struggle. He (Mugabe) could have borrowed the strategy of castration of political opponents from his past experiences. At one point in time, the veteran opposition leader Job Sikhala once told the media that he is having children very fast (after every year) because he was afraid of being castrated by RG Mugabe and ZANU-PF. He claimed that he had to seek medical attention when his ‘engine' (manhood) was tempered with by Mugabe and ZANU-PF crooks.  This is typical for a health struggle, opposition and civil society leaders should expect such injuries and deaths because they are the fruits of the struggle.

Nelson Mandela rot in jail for 27 years, RG Mugabe for 10 years (only), Raila Odinga 10 years (only), Dumiso Dabengwa 4 years (only) and Lookout Masuku died just after being released from prison. They poisoned him before releasing him. I am surprised with the opposition leaders who are complaining after being locked in prisons for days. They should know that a prison is a home for politicians. They should organize structures for the opposition parties in prison rather than complaining. Prisoners are allowed to vote by ZANU-PF (crooked) government. The opposition leaders in prisons should campaign vigorously instead of weeping.

Hon. Chitepo was murdered by his colleagues during the struggle within the struggle. General Tongogara did not see the new Zimbabwe for the sake of the struggle for democracy. Talent Mabika & Chiminya were slaughtered by ZANU-PF because of the fight for democracy. Tonderai Ndira died because of the struggle. General Mujuru was reduced to dust because of politics and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai died a hopeless and dejected man. His wife died in under mysterious circumstances. According to the veteran opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, ZANU-PF killed (poisoned) Tsvangirai. I now agree with Chamisa because ZANU-PF never took action to disown Chamisa's allegation. The civil society and opposition leaders should smile and get solace from the heroes of the struggle.

In one of my pieces, I once said a politician (especially in opposition is a blood donor). He/she should be ready to donate his/her blood for the sack of the struggle. You don't join politics in order to earn a living but you join politics in order to be injured or die for the masses. Zimbabwe needs courageous leaders in opposition to fight against ZANU-PF's dictatorship and oppression. Leaders should be ready for anything. Joining politics in Zimbabwe is not different from mining gold or diamond 1km underground. The opposition leaders should be therefore ready for any eventualities.

President ED Mnangagwa should promote healthy politics in Zimbabwe. I know that he was tortured during the liberation struggle but should stop revenging on opposition leaders. President Mnangagwa may arrest or murder innocent civilians but that will not stop the struggle for democracy. It's either he man-up or resign.  The blood of the dead is weeping and time will tell.

------
Don Chigumba can be found on twitter @Donchigumba

Source - Don Chigumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

3 hrs ago | 779 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

5 hrs ago | 3527 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

10 hrs ago | 16632 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

10 hrs ago | 7423 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

10 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

10 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

10 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

10 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

10 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

10 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

13 hrs ago | 3921 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5886 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

13 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

13 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

13 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

13 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

13 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

13 hrs ago | 176 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Army, police operations above board

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

13 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

13 hrs ago | 662 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

13 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

13 hrs ago | 620 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

14 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

15 hrs ago | 344 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

15 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa 'loyalist' arrested for $12k extortion

15 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

15 hrs ago | 1395 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

15 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

15 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

15 hrs ago | 807 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

15 hrs ago | 754 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

15 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days