Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

3 hrs ago | Views
A true friend will give you sound advice even if that is not what you want to hear. Indeed, a true friend would rather risk souring the friendship by giving the sound advice then give misleading information much less down right poison!

"This is not in the spirit of democracy. You can criticise the policies of a government - that's a political right - but if you keep questioning the legitimacy, that is unthinkable. Political rivalry is not enmity," India's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui, advised Zimbabwe's opposition.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is making efforts to create dialogue platforms with the opposition parties; it's a way forward. But it is difficult for the dialogue to succeed if the main opposition party is not part of it.

"Space is there for them to join in – the President even formally recognised the office of the opposition party leader . . . that is what is happening the world over."

The greatest gift India's founding fathers, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, etc. bequeathed their nation was a healthy and functioning democracy. India, like all the other nation fighting to end colonial domination had the choice of waging a war to drive the British out of India but chose to use peaceful civil disobedience instead.

"An armed struggle will throw up militants as the leaders. Are they the men and women we want to rule independent India?" Nehru argued.

Zimbabwe had the great misfortune of not having such leaders with foresight. The country wage a bitter war of independence and Loo Behold the war did thrown up ruthless thugs who cared about absolute power and did not care about the suffering and even deaths of the ordinary people. Zimbabwe has become the basket example of what happens to a nation that had the misfortune of having corrupt and murderous thugs as the nation's founding fathers.

Last month India had its democratic elections with 900 million registered to vote and everything went like clock-work!

Zimbabwe's July 2018 elections were the usual organised chaos! 3 million Zimbabweans outside the country were denied the vote. 5 million reportedly registered to vote although the regime failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll.

"The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner. The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," stated the EU Zimbabwe Election Observer Mission final report.

"Finally, the restrictions on political freedoms, the excessive use of force by security forces and abuses of human rights in the post-election period undermined the corresponding positive aspects during the pre-election campaign. As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."

Zanu-PF blatantly rigged last July's elections and throw the nation into this constitution crisis of having no legitimate government.

Zanu-PF has rigged elections since the country's independence in 1980 and has been allowed to stay in power. Big mistake!

39 years of incompetent, corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF rule has left Zimbabwe in economic ruins and political paralysis.

Ambassador Rungsung Masakui's advice is for the nation to recognise Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF junta as legitimate, regardless of the reality of yet another rigged election, is insane. We will be repeating the same big mistake of rewarding Zanu-PF with power after rigging elections of the last 39 years in the hope of a miracle – the regime bringing economic recovery and political stability after 39 years of ruin and paralysis!

The alternative is for the nation to finally grasp the nettle and admit appeasing Zanu-PF thugs has been a big mistake.

Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections, the regime is illegitimate and must step down. All those calling for political dialogue or re-engaging the regimes are all coming up with feeble excuses to justify keeping Zanu-PF in power.

If Zanu-PF is still in power come 2023 elections, we can be 100% certain the party will see to it that no meaningful democratic reforms are implemented and the party will blatantly rig those elections too. Those individuals and nations who are benefiting from the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF rule will be very pleased to see Zanu-PF remaining in power.

In one of the very rare moments insightful moments, Joice Mujuru, then VP in Mugabe's government, complained of how a new city had spring-up in India to cut, process and sell diamonds mainly from Zimbabwe. And yet Zimbabwe had nothing to show for the looted diamonds.

"To keep questioning legitimacy is unthinkable and undemocratic!" It is insane to acquiesce to process so flawed it denies millions the vote, there is no verified voters' roll, etc. 


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

4 hrs ago | 3386 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

9 hrs ago | 16323 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 7333 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

10 hrs ago | 3960 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

10 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

10 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

10 hrs ago | 2929 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

10 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

10 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

12 hrs ago | 3885 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 5790 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

12 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

12 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

12 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

12 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

12 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

13 hrs ago | 173 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Army, police operations above board

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

13 hrs ago | 179 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

13 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

14 hrs ago | 340 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

14 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa 'loyalist' arrested for $12k extortion

14 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

14 hrs ago | 1390 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

14 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

14 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

14 hrs ago | 797 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

14 hrs ago | 744 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

14 hrs ago | 326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days