Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

2 hrs ago | Views
Traditional leaders are the custodians of our customs and traditions, we must support and show great respect to our Chiefs. It is through their wisdom and wise counsel that peace and tranquility prevails in our communities and villages countrywide.

At one time my great traditional leader Chief Makope was hospitalised after being axed by a rogue subject he had reprimanded for wantonly cutting down trees.

Such behaviour and lack of respect for our leaders must be condemned by all peace loving people. Chief Makope in Chiweshe, Mash. Central is a conservationist who does not tolerate random tree cutting and damage to the environment.

His decisions over matters in dispute has won him praise and much respect from law abiding citizens and locals from his area of jurisdiction. Our village heads are wonderful and with such leadership among us development in our area is certain.

Efforts to put up irrigation schemes at Ruya dam at Chinehasha have gathered momentum. Fisheries are also possible at the dam site bringing commercial activities to surrounding communities and shopping centres. We need village soccer teams and kits to keep our youths out of mischief.

A soccer ball, football jersey and socks would go a long way in getting things moving. Let us respect our village heads and our Chiefs, they are enablers in our quest for development and provincial economic growth.

Devolution for development.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZESA speaks on power cuts

30 mins ago | 127 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

59 mins ago | 559 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

1 hr ago | 1281 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

2 hrs ago | 1688 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

2 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

2 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

4 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

4 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

4 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

4 hrs ago | 5708 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

4 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

4 hrs ago | 3066 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 803 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

4 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

4 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Schools demand top up fees

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

5 hrs ago | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days