Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

Traditional leaders are the custodians of our customs and traditions, we must support and show great respect to our Chiefs. It is through their wisdom and wise counsel that peace and tranquility prevails in our communities and villages countrywide.At one time my great traditional leader Chief Makope was hospitalised after being axed by a rogue subject he had reprimanded for wantonly cutting down trees.Such behaviour and lack of respect for our leaders must be condemned by all peace loving people. Chief Makope in Chiweshe, Mash. Central is a conservationist who does not tolerate random tree cutting and damage to the environment.His decisions over matters in dispute has won him praise and much respect from law abiding citizens and locals from his area of jurisdiction. Our village heads are wonderful and with such leadership among us development in our area is certain.Efforts to put up irrigation schemes at Ruya dam at Chinehasha have gathered momentum. Fisheries are also possible at the dam site bringing commercial activities to surrounding communities and shopping centres. We need village soccer teams and kits to keep our youths out of mischief.A soccer ball, football jersey and socks would go a long way in getting things moving. Let us respect our village heads and our Chiefs, they are enablers in our quest for development and provincial economic growth.Devolution for development.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.