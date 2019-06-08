Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

"It's not criminal to demonstrate and voice your concerns; voice what we are saying are the main problems. It's a national crisis and as you can see, besides me as a politician speaking, there is a wave out there," said MDC Deputy National Youth Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri.

"We have a national crisis. So, for me confronting the system means the streets will be my second home we will make sure that we demonstrate peacefully and make sure we mount the necessary pressure. You can see that the people do not want ED anymore, so we will put pressure so that he steps down and gives a chance to those people who want to fix the country, the people who want to represent the people."

MDC is a party of confused people. Whilst everyone else dismissed last year's elections as a farce because of the blatant rigging. ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll, for Pete's sake. MDC, like the result of the other 130 opposition parties participated in the flawed and illegal elections regardless and thus giving the process some modicum of credibility.

Whilst all the other participating opposition parties went on to endorse the election process as free, fair and credible and the results as valid and legitimate. MDC endorsed everything else except Mnangagwa's victory, claiming that Chamisa got more votes although MDC failed to produce the documentary evidence so observers could verify the claim, just like ZEC failed to do the same for all the other election results. MDC was just cherry picking!

The street protests are to pressure Mnangagwa to give Chamisa a gravy train seat in the proposed Transition Authority (TA) MDC has been calling for. The TA is just a watered-down version of the 2008 GNU in which MDC leaders have gravy train seats but no political power since Zanu-PF will still have its 2/3 majority in parliament and senate.   

Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections, the party has no democratic mandate, it is illegitimate. It was the opposition parties, including MDC's, participation and endorsement that gave Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF some legitimacy. Now the MDC idiots want to force Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to resign.

Why did they give the regime the undeserved legitimacy in the first place?

During the 2008 GNU, MDC had five years to implement the democratic reforms, they failed to get even one reform implemented. They now want the TA, a toothless puppy, to implement the same reforms!  

It is one thing for MDC leaders to claim they will have "peaceful demonstrations"; another maintaining discipline in their rank and file to ensure there is no violence.  

There is no doubt that the country's worsening economic situation is causing untold economic suffering and easily avoidable deaths in Zimbabwe. The solution is for Mnangagwa and his junta to step down, they rigged last year's elections and are therefore illegitimate.

The country needs the political space to reset its corrupt and dysfunctional political system, to implement the democratic reforms necessary for free, fair and credible election and thus end the curse of rigged elections. This is clear national objective every Zimbabwean will have no qualm supporting and, if necessary, risk life and limb for.

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, David Coltart and all the other MDC leaders into power on the understanding the party will bring about the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. After 19 years and many, many golden opportunities to deliver the changes; MDC have failed to implement even one meaningful change. Not one!

After 19 years of being taken for a ride, we must wise up; MDC leaders have long stopped fighting for democratic changes, for free, fair and credible elections, etc. MDC are fighting for seats on the gravy train and a TA. If Zanu-PF is still in power in 2023, be it on its own or in a TA; we can be certain there will be no meaningful reforms implement and the party will rig that year's elections. This is the one thing we must not allow to happen!

The only sure way to guarantee free, fair and credible elections and an end to the curse of rigged elections is for Zanu-PF to step down to allow for meaningful democratic reforms to be implemented. The demand for Zanu-PF to step down is therefore not negotiable. What MDC is doing is piggyback the party's toothless as a soft landing for the nation. This is nonsense, the TA would be MDC selling-out, once again, and another Zanu-PF whitewash!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
