Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

43 secs ago | Views
ZANU PF has seen a number of Political Commissars and then there were none. As of the appointment on Monday of Cde Victor Matemadanda to replace cde Major General Rugeje ZANU PF commissariat is once again male-only and the most volatile position in the party.  

Of the team who graced the most volatile position in the History of the party not a single member is left at the table. It must however be noted that the NPCs National Political Commissairs serve at the pleasure of the president. This means that something is done or can be done because His Excellence wants it to be done. The political commissair serve at the pleasure of the president, and will continue to serve as long as the president wants him to. His removal does not reflect his failure but simply shows that the pleasure has ended. The pleasure of the president has departed.

All things put together General Rugeje was the most short lived PC in the position. But he pulled through one of the toughest elections in the history of Zanu pf. An election which came when the party was seriously divided. ZANU PF was divided into G40. Into People's first into all sorts of divisions. Rugeje worked through the curves and indeed deserves a pat. Unfortunately for Rugeje he was surrounded by gossiping comrades and indeed it was just a matter of time before he was retired. He gave his all but the lies and gossip around him was so electric and like a great tsunami it swept him aside. We only hope that Cde Victor will be quick to see those around him as they are and chose his friends wisely. If he is to be overtaken by pride he will be the one achatemwa nedanda. We wish cde Victor a victorious time at the helm of the party as the back born of the party.     

￼Matemadanda's appointment on Tuesday is a timely reminder to party supporters across the land that political survival rhymes with party unity.

There were presidents past whose pleasures, if more explicitly known, would make some of us cringe. , and no president cares to consider his pleasures any more than absolutely necessary.

And yet, serving at the pleasure of the president remains a consideration that any observer of politics must consider. Past administrations have removed The president has appointed Matemadanda and disappointed Rugeje It is his right to do so.
Look, by law and by Constitution, these political Commissars serve at the pleasure of the president and traditionally are given a term. The pleasure of the president does not have to wait for any time it is as he pleases and it has pleased the president to retire one and appoint the other.

Despite this acclimation of unfettered power, there must be some reason for a decision. Of course, "at the pleasure" does not require a reason to be justified. If the basis for a change in the is simply on a Presidential whim, then that is as scary, if not more so, than partisan politics.

But before jumping to the conclusion that gossip has played the key role in the relatively swift demise of the previous PC , it is worth considering that they all came to the fore in an age of ever-increasing electoral volatility.
Second terms in government used to be the norm in most provinces. But there have been eye-catching breaks in that pattern over the past few years.

In less than a decade, commissariat  has been governed by four different commissars.
Rugeje was facing mounting hostility from his own party over poor public support, leading to a struggle for power that threatened the survival of the party.

What is it about Political Commissar that has led to so much instability in that position.
So is there a chance it could happen again?
It's not unlikely. Under the current system, this job security is linked to the size of the pleasure of his excellence. Since the elections in 2018 the position of the PC in recent months had been precarious.
The party is currently deeply divided between a hard-right faction, led by the unsuccessful leadership-challengers and a more moderate wing all in the corridors of power.

Rugeje's leadership was more moderate, however he became increasingly unpopular amongst hardliners in the face of a looming national election in 2023 and good opinion polling for the party.

In a self-reinforcing cycle, the impasse in the party had led to slow progress on key policies like tax cuts, spending cuts and economic issues. In turn that frustrated party elders making progress even less likely. The internal fight came to a head on Monday when Rugeje was pleasured out. Would the ouster heal the divided party.

Matemadanda is expected to pilot the wishes of the war vets and to speed their inclusion in all party structures. The danger is that the non veterans will be sidelined by their own party and the war vets will elbow many out.
If Matemadanda becomes humble and remembers where he came from he might survive the hot seat.

The position of the NPC is not for the faint hearted. Cde Mayor Urimbo who was born Mamutse was the political Commisar in 1977 he was retired at independence. He was so charismatic that he was nicknamed Mutupo we ZANU. Cde Mayor Urimbo mixed so well with all ranks he was not a proud person.  Because of his Humility he recruited thousands to the party and struggle. He was a great example of a National Political Commissar. Maurice Tapfumanei Mhofu Nyagumbo had a short stint in the shoes of the Pc. He died of poisoning in 1989. Cde Moven Mahachi became the PC and his end is well documented.  He was the NPC for thirty days. He had taken over from Border Gezi who died on duty. Manyika was pleasured in the frontline he was to die in another accident.

The position was taken by Cde Webster Shamu whose term ended unceremoniously and Xaviour Kasukuwere took over. Despite consulting several which doctors Kasukuwere left in a hurry. Then Matemadanda was appointed and he served for two days before General Rugeje took over. Rugeje was to oversee the elections and he won it for ZANU PF.
He was to be replaced by Matemadanda.

Matemadanda made history by being appointed to the same position twice. Is it a come back or going back.
This is the most volatile unpredictable position in the party. Will Matemadanda survive time will tell.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC youths to confront Mnangagwa through protests

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Malema on plot to depose Botswana President

4 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Chiwenga to be charged with treason?

5 hrs ago | 4649 Views

Citizens fret over deployment of army during protests

5 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Victor Matemadanda related to Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 3536 Views

WATCH: Eddie Cross says, 'Zimbabwe to have strongest currency in the region'

5 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Mliswa takes dig at Wadyajena's Lamborghini acquisition

5 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Air Zimbabwe to auction old airplanes

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs implicated in corrupt activities should clear their names'

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mohadi arrives in Nigeria

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

PHOTOS: Kembo Mohadi charters luxury jet to Nigeria

6 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa leaves MDC

6 hrs ago | 2720 Views

New twist to Mnangagwa's arms deal saga

6 hrs ago | 7348 Views

Summer as a perfect time to start new relations

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Police raid Bulawayo's notorious drug cartel

8 hrs ago | 5799 Views

WATCH: Chamisa speaks at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 10073 Views

Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

10 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Call To Investigate Ingwebu Breweries

10 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Zapu Presidency Refutes Speculations on the Leadership Storm and Factions

11 hrs ago | 1046 Views

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

11 hrs ago | 2882 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

12 hrs ago | 7028 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

12 hrs ago | 3831 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 5028 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

13 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

13 hrs ago | 6912 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

13 hrs ago | 6577 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

13 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

13 hrs ago | 950 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

13 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

13 hrs ago | 721 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

13 hrs ago | 5060 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

13 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

15 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

15 hrs ago | 909 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

15 hrs ago | 4123 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

15 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

15 hrs ago | 9889 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

15 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

15 hrs ago | 5663 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

15 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

15 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1146 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

15 hrs ago | 746 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

15 hrs ago | 1026 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days