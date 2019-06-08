Hands off Chief Ndiweni

Opinion / Columnist

As MLF, we would like to warn the Zimbabwe justice department to cancel their plans of ever prosecuting Chief Ndiweni. It is unfair for Mnangagwa and Shona government to use the courts to lay their dirty hands on a man who only seeks to be free in his land.Already we know that taking him before any court is a formality as already he has been sentenced to death through poisoning in their notorious prisons. It happened to the likes of Dabengwa and Lookout Masuku and that shall not be let to happen again.On that note, we call upon All MLF, followers and all Mthwakazi loving people to take to the streets on the 19th, demanding his acquittal. Failure to heed to our call, then Zimbabwe should be made ungovernable.We cannot have Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Shiri and many more roaming the streets Scot free yet they were involved in Gukurahundi, then have Ndiweni prosecuted for defeating the illegal invasion of Ntabazinduna land. That, Mthwakazi cannot accept. If that calls for the arrest of the whole Mthwakazi, then let it be. Let us all be prepared to be poisoned in their prisons.Okungasikufa yikuphi? We are dead without our land that has been scandalously given to the Shona companies like Pear Line. What else have we to lose?Vuka Mthwakazi! Vuka Uzilwele!