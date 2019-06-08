Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

2 hrs ago | Views
"Recently, the government of Zimbabwe, through the Minister of Home Affairs, introduced the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill to Parliament (MOPA). This Bill, that will replace the reviled Public Order and Security Act (POSA), inter alia seeks to govern public demonstrations and gatherings. It is therefore a very important factor in Zimbabwe's march towards democracy."

"What is striking is that out of the 23 in POSA the Bill retains a whopping 20 Clauses as they are word for word. It makes minor amendments to 2 Clauses and repeals only a single provision of POSA. Further key provisions of this Bill are duplicated word for word from the Regulation of Public Gatherings Act No. 205 of 1993 of South Africa enacted before that country attained its independence. This Bill is therefore simply POSA by another name and appears not to have been made with any democratic design in mind."

This is just MDC leaders giving their usual meaningless prattle to draw attention to themselves in their fight to get back on the gravy train. When they are is power, they have done absolutely nothing!

Mnangagwa and his thugs were given six months to replace POSA and they have done so or be it by retaining 20 out of the 23 obnoxious clauses! Tell us Mr Mwonzora how many clauses of POSA or any of the other obnoxious laws did MDC replace in five years of the GNU? Not one! And yet the primary task of the GNU was to implement the raft of democratic reforms.

What does Mwonzora hope to achieve with his criticism of MOPA? With its 2/3 Zanu PF majority in parliament, this law will sail through into law.

Zimbabweans must ignore these MDC A idiots who are corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless. Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta rigged last year's elections, the regime is illegitimate and should not even be in office. Zimbabweans must focus on piling the pressure on the regime to step down a.s.a.p. and not allow themselves to be distracted by what the regime is doing.

If Zanu PF is still in power in 2023, the regime will rig those elections. We must not allow that to happen!

Zimbabwe is stuck in this hell-on-earth of serious economic meltdown and political paralysis. The only way out is by implementing the raft of democratic reforms agreed at the onset of the 2008 to 2013 GNU designed to restore the individual freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.

We must not forget that the people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders on the promise they would scrap POSA and the other undemocratic laws and practices. MDC had many, many golden opportunities to delivery the democratic changes but wasted them all. The nation is still stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF regime because MDC sold-out!

"What is striking is that out of the 23 clauses in POSA the new Bill retains a whopping 20 Clauses!" What is striking is not that Zanu PF is carrying out meaningless cosmetic changes but that MDC idiots like Mwonzora clearly expect the nation to be impressed to note he can count the cosmetic changes!


All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

12 mins ago | 30 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

1 hr ago | 648 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

2 hrs ago | 831 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

2 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

2 hrs ago | 804 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

2 hrs ago | 1099 Views

ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chiwenga in fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 7727 Views

Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 6728 Views

PSL introduces e-ticketing

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Extraordinary measure for extraordinary: A case of Zimbabwe's austerity measures

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

5 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Hospital increases ward accomodation charges

5 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940

6 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Junior army and police officers plotting mutiny?

7 hrs ago | 6174 Views

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 6240 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

9 hrs ago | 2977 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

9 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

9 hrs ago | 1941 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 3224 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

10 hrs ago | 10754 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

11 hrs ago | 2228 Views

War vets to establish museum

11 hrs ago | 619 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

11 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

11 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5628 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

12 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

12 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

12 hrs ago | 648 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

13 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

13 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

13 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

13 hrs ago | 1567 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

13 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

13 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

13 hrs ago | 2761 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

13 hrs ago | 2074 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

13 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

13 hrs ago | 962 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days