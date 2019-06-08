Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

6 secs ago | Views
Listening to soccer commentary in the 1980s by the likes of the late Evans Mambara, one would either be happy or sad at the final whistle as he would go "It's over, it's over, Dynamos 1, CAPS United 0 (or vice versa). Oh what a game it was".

What a time it was for the team that would have won and a disappointment to the supporters of the losing team. I woke up today to the news of the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, Prof Paul Mapfumo. This just brought back memories of the 1980s. Yes, it's over, it's over for the disgraced former Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura. Indeed it's over for Nyagura.

I know this news is not good for you Prof Nyagura, but alas, it is good for the academic community which you oppressed for more than 15 years. You came to the point of thinking that the University is your personal property. As you fall, licking your wounds, I am currently listening to Dr Thomas Mapfumo's song, "Pidigori waenda, ainge achinyanya kuvhaira". I feel as if Prof Paul Mapfumo is the one singing this song as he enters that majestic office you derived your power from.

The university community will never forget how you terrorized them left, right and centre. You summarily dismissed staff from work. Those who went to court and won, you disregarded judgments. It's high time you are held to account for the judgments that you disregarded. You could decide to award fake degrees, that is the height of academic fraud. You should pay for your misdeeds. The university community will never forget how you closed the Institute of Development Studies, the Tropical Resource Ecology Centre.

May I kindly advise you now to have time with your grandchildren and advise them never to walk the same road that you walked when you were at the helm of the University of Zimbabwe.

I feel like I should walk over to you like what Mark Antony did to the lifeless body of Julius Caesar and say "Oh Levi, dost thou lie so low, are all thine conquests, glories, triumphs, spoils shrunk to this little measure? Fare thee well". I for one will not miss you from the University of Zimbabwe.


Source - Mukushi Mukuru
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

9 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

13 mins ago | 62 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

13 mins ago | 33 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

16 mins ago | 38 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

24 mins ago | 82 Views

Bread shortages loom

28 mins ago | 95 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

35 mins ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

37 mins ago | 146 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

38 mins ago | 171 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

40 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

40 mins ago | 275 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

49 mins ago | 332 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

51 mins ago | 227 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

52 mins ago | 121 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

55 mins ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

56 mins ago | 233 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

57 mins ago | 259 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

58 mins ago | 172 Views

Major boost for Dembare

59 mins ago | 123 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

1 hr ago | 163 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

1 hr ago | 913 Views

ZRP to change name

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

1 hr ago | 185 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 122 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

13 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

14 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

14 hrs ago | 3940 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

14 hrs ago | 2585 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

14 hrs ago | 4804 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

14 hrs ago | 3166 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

14 hrs ago | 2771 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

14 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

15 hrs ago | 2084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days