MDC August holiday road safety message to Zimbabwe

10 Aug 2019
Fellow Zimbabweans, it is again the month of August, a month associated with high accident incidences on our highways.

The month has seen record high fatalities in the previous years and the MDC is concerned by such a trend. August is a month associated with many
people traveling to church conferences, family gatherings, Heroes day celebrations and so on. These events result in high usage of the highways
making the roads busy and abundant with drivers of various characters on vehicles in multi ranging state.

The MDC is gravely concerned by the state of our roads across the country, the deplorable road conditions have become a death trap to our drivers
and road users alike. It is imperative therefore that all road users exercise extra caution when on the wheel.

According to the Auditor General Report of 2018, Road accidents went up by 26%, and this is worrisome in that our hospitals are ill-equipped to
offer emergency services to save life in the event of a serious accident. The only way to remain safe is to avoid the accidents. The MDC family
bears testimony to this tragedy in that in the month of May and June we lost three senior leaders, who included Paul Rukanda, Tafadzwa Mhundwa
and our dear Honourable MP for Glenview South Vimbai Tsvangirai Java.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.

We are aware that so many other families have born this pain of losing their loved ones through road traffic accidents hence our clarion call to all
citizens and especially drivers that our lives are best determined by how we drive and behave on the roads.

Zero Accidents are possible.
 
Let's have August 2019 being different from the rest.

Just remember the following:
#Do not drink and drive.
#Have a good rest before embarking on a long journey
#Make all the basic checks on your vehicle i.e. tyre pressure, water and oil.
#Avoid driving at night.
#Observe all traffic signs at all times
#Respect speed limits.
#Be courteous to fellow road users, avoid high emotions.
#when feeling tired pull over and rest at a safe place.

While the economic hardships are wreaking havoc on our lives and to our families, imagine being unable to fend for them anymore after a fatal
accident. Imagine the hospital bills required in case of a serious injury in a road traffic accident, let's try and avoid all that by driving safely this
August and forever after.

Zimbabwe still needs you.

Drive to arrive alive.

#ZeroAccidentsPossible

Hon Settlement Chikwinya (MP)
Secretary for Transport and Logistics.
Movement For Democratic Change

Source - Settlement Chikwinya
Most Popular In 7 Days