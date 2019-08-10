Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Vimbai Zimuto Decoded

10 Aug 2019 at 17:27hrs | Views
A deep and through analysis of Vimbai Zimuto reveals that she is a deliberate and  unapologetic exhibitionist.

From a legal perspective, her exhibitionism is called indecent exposure.

Exhibitionism is also a mental disorder characterized by fantasies, urges or behaviors in which a person exposes their nudity (breasts, buttocks, genitalia etc) to the public.

In the secular world, treatment for such a condition involves psychotherapy and certain medications can even be prescribed for the condition.

From a spiritual perspective, she is an agent under the influence of a deep mystery babylon pysop.

The definition of Psyop is a psychological operation planned to influence the emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of groups and individuals.

She is an invaluable asset for the hidden controllers and manipulators, who are interested in influencing, shaping and controlling the public mind and behavior.

There is only one sure way out of this mystery babylon matrix and its agents;

"Then I heard another voice from heaven say: "'Come out of her, my people,' so that you will not

Source - Concerned Citizen of Zimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days