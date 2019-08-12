Latest News Editor's Choice


Demos are for new GNU; people have no clue MDC sold-out and set to do so again

12 Aug 2019
"The people's Free Zimbabwe peaceful march will be held on Friday 16 August 2019, in line with Section 59 of our national Constitution that guarantees all citizens of Zimbabwe the unconditional right to demonstrate and petition peacefully," reads the statement from Daniel Molokele, MDC national spokesperson.

"In this regard, no stone has been left unturned in strict measures to ensure that the people's Free Zimbabwe march is going to be most peaceful one ever witnessed in the country.  particular, hundreds of peace marshals will be deployed. Further, digital cameras will be used to film the entire march to ensure that any violent planted elements trying to disrupt the peaceful march will be fully recorded."

It is pleasing to note that MDC is taking some precautions to ensure the march is peaceful and the Zanu-PF regime is not given an excuse to use violence.

However, it must be stated here and now that MDC is just exploiting the people's suffering for its own selfish political gain.

Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections this makes the party illegitimate and per se illegal. The suggestion that MDC can grant Zanu-PF legitimacy in return for a few gravy train cabinet positions is an outrage because MDC has no such power to do so.

But most important of all, MDC has promised that the new power sharing arrangement will implement "comprehensive democratic reforms" to ensure future elections are free, fair and credible. This is just wishful thinking because the last 2008 to 2013 GNU failed to get even one reform implemented.

MDC had the majority in that parliament and cabinet plus the backing of SADC leaders who had forced Zanu-PF to agree to the reforms. Still MDC failed to get even one reform implemented

"We got in the inclusive government and just sat there, spent five years in there. We came out without doing anything," Nelson Chamisa admitted last month.

"We went into the GNU with no plan!" He added. He was lying, there a plan.

SADC leaders help draft the 2008 Global Political Agreement, which in implementing the raft of democratic reforms was the primary task of the GNU, and SADC, as the guarantor of the agreement, got Mugabe to sign on to.

MDC leaders failed to get even one reform implemented because "were busy enjoying themselves being in the GNU, they forgot why they were there!" as one SADC leader remarked in sheer exasperation. Zimbabwe simply cannot afford to waste this opportunity to finally implement the reforms and get the nation out of this mess.

Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections, everyone except Zimbabwe's corrupt, incompetent and compromised opposition, agrees. The most logic solution is to appoint an independent interim body to implement the reforms and not the same individuals who failed to get the task done ten years ago.

MDC knows that the power sharing arrangement with Zanu-PF will legitimacy the regime and help it to stay in power and block the implementation of reforms. MDC leaders also know most Zimbabweans still do not know MDC sold-out big time during the last GNU and have no clue the party is set to do the same again. If these people knew the new GNU would never bring about meaningful changes they would never join these MDC street protests, naturally.

The foolish MDC power sharing arrangement will get the illegitimate Zanu-PF regime get off the hook. Chamisa and company must know, they will be ones on hook and, this time, they will be held to account. If, a year from now, no reforms are not implemented, they name is mud.


MDC leaders have learned Zanu-PF's dirty habits of betraying the nation in pursuit of selfish personal gain; this must now be stopped. Both Zanu-PF and MDC leaders must and will be held to full account for their treasonous acts. Enough is enough! 


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
Most Popular In 7 Days