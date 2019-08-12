Opinion / Columnist
The proposed 1000% rates hike by BCC is madness
12 Aug 2019
It is totally surprising to note that Bulawayo city council wants to increase rates by 1000 percent, while the residents are waiting the out come of corruption report.
Ladies and gentlemen if we check what the council have done so far, there is nothing. No new infrastructure, roads are so bad, council properties not looked after and many more. No service delivery at all.
Can all the residents resist this 1000% corrupt program proposed. This money is needed for salaries only not what there are saying. Can the government get involved on mayor and councillors's
Salaries. Lastly no increase before the release of the waited corruption report of the BCC councillors.
Thank you to all.
Source - Nothisa Dube
Comments
