'God put Mnangagwa in power' - that must be a false prophesy from a false prophet

"We invited [Emmerson Mnangagwa] so that we can pray together and thank God the Almighty who put him in the position he is currently holding," prayed Nehemiah Mutendi, the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC)."For him to continue achieving his vision of developing this country, he needs spiritual deliverance."[President Mnangagwa] should be inclusive in his approach and must never lose hope in uniting Zimbabweans for the sake of peace."It is a great pity that Zimbabwe is ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs and a double tragedy that supposedly men and women of the cloth have become these political thugs' self-appointed political commissars.Mnangagwa is president of Zimbabwe following a military coup in November 2017 that ousted from dictator Robert Mugabe followed by blatant rigging of last year's elections; it is therefore blasphemous, to say the least, for anyone to then claim that "God the Almighty who put him in the position". Since when has God played a part in coups and rigged elections!"Only God has the power to put people in power ZCC is one of the country's largest religious organisations," said Mutendi."God saw our troubles and gave us a prophet who has called me here to listen to the word of God," responded Mnangagwa."Your church works with government, we thank you for that … even when things went bad for, I had to jump the border but I'm back. Equally so, we might feel hungry & with His guidance we will find grace."What a circus!The Bible has many lessons for our time. When King Saul became big headed and took it upon himself to make offering to the Lord at Gilgal, the task of the prophet; he was dually reprimanded."And Samuel said to Saul, "You have done foolishly. You have not kept the commandment of the Lord your God, which He commanded you. For now the Lord would have established your kingdom over Israel forever. Samuel 13:13Zimbabwe is a country blessed with rich in natural resources and some of the best land and climate in the world for grow crops and produce food. Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of the region; not anymore. We are now starving in the country which, for all intent and purpose, is the Garden of Eden; a damning testimonial to the sheer incompetence of the country's leaders!In Mnangagwa and Mutendi Zimbabwe have both a fooling president and a false prophet and, for good measure, there plenty more just like them. It is little wonder the country has blundered from pillar to post these last 39 years and sunk deeper and deeper into this man-made hell-on-earth!"God has put Mnangagwa in power" – that can only be a false prophesy from a false prophet!