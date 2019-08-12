Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'God put Mnangagwa in power' - that must be a false prophesy from a false prophet

12 Aug 2019 at 23:23hrs | Views
"We invited [Emmerson Mnangagwa] so that we can pray together and thank God the Almighty who put him in the position he is currently holding," prayed Nehemiah Mutendi, the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

"For him to continue achieving his vision of developing this country, he needs spiritual deliverance.

"[President Mnangagwa] should be inclusive in his approach and must never lose hope in uniting Zimbabweans for the sake of peace."

It is a great pity that Zimbabwe is ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs and a double tragedy that supposedly men and women of the cloth have become these political thugs' self-appointed political commissars.

Mnangagwa is president of Zimbabwe following a military coup in November 2017 that ousted from dictator Robert Mugabe followed by blatant rigging of last year's elections; it is therefore blasphemous, to say the least, for anyone to then claim that "God the Almighty who put him in the position". Since when has God played a part in coups and rigged elections!  

"Only God has the power to put people in power ZCC is one of the country's largest religious organisations," said Mutendi.

"God saw our troubles and gave us a prophet who has called me here to listen to the word of God," responded Mnangagwa.

"Your church works with government, we thank you for that … even when things went bad for, I had to jump the border but I'm back. Equally so, we might feel hungry & with His guidance we will find grace."

What a circus!

The Bible has many lessons for our time. When King Saul became big headed and took it upon himself to make offering to the Lord at Gilgal, the task of the prophet; he was dually reprimanded.
 
"And Samuel said to Saul, "You have done foolishly. You have not kept the commandment of the Lord your God, which He commanded you. For now the Lord would have established your kingdom over Israel forever. Samuel 13:13

Zimbabwe is a country blessed with rich in natural resources and some of the best land and climate in the world for grow crops and produce food. Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of the region; not anymore. We are now starving in the country which, for all intent and purpose, is the Garden of Eden; a damning testimonial to the sheer incompetence of the country's leaders!

In Mnangagwa and Mutendi Zimbabwe have both a fooling president and a false prophet and, for good measure, there plenty more just like them. It is little wonder the country has blundered from pillar to post these last 39 years and sunk deeper and deeper into this man-made hell-on-earth!

"God has put Mnangagwa in power" – that can only be a false prophesy from a false prophet!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1133 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 645 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1642 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3983 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4328 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11447 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6562 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5222 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4606 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3985 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4769 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10869 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1724 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1529 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days