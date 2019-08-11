Chamisa does not want to be president

Opinion / Columnist

I know I will sound ridiculous, but it has been my observation that Chamisa does not want to be the President of Zimbabwe. What he really wants is to be coopted into a Government of National Unity (GNU) where he will be parked into the corner, do nothing for the people.All I have heard from Chamisa is that he wants a dialogue with Mnangagwa. He wants a GNU. He will force a GNU. People must use their unbiased observation and conclude for themselves but as far as I am concerned, Chamisa must be honest with the people.I am concerned people will buy into Chamisa’s antics and fill the streets exposing themselves to harm including death from the soldiers. Mnangagwa was put in power with the soldiers therefore fighting Mnangagwa on the streets is simply fighting soldiers.Stay safe,Sam Wezhira