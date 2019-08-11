Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | Views
I know I will sound ridiculous, but it has been my observation that Chamisa does not want to be the President of Zimbabwe. What he really wants is to be coopted into a Government of National Unity (GNU) where he will be parked into the corner, do nothing for the people.

All I have heard from Chamisa is that he wants a dialogue with Mnangagwa. He wants a GNU. He will force a GNU. People must use their unbiased observation and conclude for themselves but as far as I am concerned, Chamisa must be honest with the people.

I am concerned people will buy into Chamisa’s antics and fill the streets exposing themselves to harm including death from the soldiers. Mnangagwa was put in power with the soldiers therefore fighting Mnangagwa on the streets is simply fighting soldiers.

Stay safe,
Sam Wezhira


Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 977 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 863 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1569 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

8 hrs ago | 3928 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10876 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8764 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

13 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6510 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3940 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4728 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10783 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1704 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days