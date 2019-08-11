Mupuyo Mountain seemingly appealing to the Most High for development funds

Opinion / Columnist

Some who is who of this nation we call home were 'initiated' into schooling at Chinehasha Primary School in Chiweshe, Mash central.Situated a stone's throw from the magnificent Ruya Dam and within sight of the majestic Mupuyo Mountain, Chinehasha Primary School continues to churn out leaders of tomorrow. However, the school toilets at this cradle of education are in a deplorable state and have now become an eyesore.A 'son of the soil' Malven Chinehasha who saw it all is appealing to authorities and well wishers to help repair the toilets.The near collapsing structures are now a danger to the school children, a tragedy in waiting. One would think this is one case where devolutionary funds and CDF allocations would be put to good use for a noble cause.What are the provincial leadership saying?How about the alumni from the area, is this not the time to look back and help develop their 'roots'? Chinehasha Primary School, let safety and peace abide there, let the children learn and play in a safe environment.Those toilets can collapse on some unfortunate children any time, why are we waiting? Mupuyo mountain, that area landmark unaware of the dangers the toilets are posing to the children, stands innocently pointing up to the blue sky as if appealing to the Most High for funds to develop the school.The village elders must know what threat the ablution block has become to the school children.Chinehasha Primary School toilets need urgent repair otherwise, its a ticking time bomb. I appeal to well wishers to chip in and assist by putting up a modern toilet block. May the provincial leadership do something urgently.Thomas Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.