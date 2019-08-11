Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is indeed not only going through painful times, but an extra-ordinary period as the southern African nation grapples with very difficult socio-economic and political circumstances.

Last week the troubled nation was afforded a rare peek into the belly of the country's public finances when the Finance ministry's Accountant-General Daniel Muchemwa appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) led by Tendai Biti to answer to allegations of unauthorised allocations of funds to the Command Agriculture programme, the centre of a trending controversy involving some US$3,2 billion.

Through Biti, PAC asked the following to Muchema: "How do you feel when you offend the Public Finance and Management Act and the Constitution, and all laws?

How does a country function when there are bureaucrats in the Ministry of Finance that do not respect the laws of the country? You are supposed to be the
enforcers of good governance and how do we have a country where the enforcer is the one committing the bank robberies, and what is the point of a budget when the Ministry of Finance is at the forefront of derailing those allocations?"

To which Muchemwa replied: "I think we have accepted that for three years, we did not comply with the law. Lack of respect of the law will be consistent throughout your questions." If this issue is not fit to immediately land in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)'s in-tray, and marked "extremely urgent", then the country's fight against corruption may as well be called off before the country's money is wasted on wild goose chases.

What has been happening at the Finance ministry is more than a cause for concern. What has been allowed to happen there does not need Zacc to look too far for juicier corruption cases. Zimbabwe ill affords to have people at the Finance ministry who tell us — without even batting an eyelid, that "we did not comply with the law".

Honestly, here are people who are admitting, and not before the courts, but before the nation that they broke the law. And in the process of breaking the law US$3,2 billion simply vanished into thin air, and these blocs at the Finance ministry are still sitting comfortably in their jobs; swinging lazily in their office armchairs, while exuding an abundance of confidence that nothing will ever happen to them.

If the country is indeed serious about stabbing corruption at its very heart, it should zero in at the Finance ministry because what has been happening there, and probably still taking place, makes the National Social Security Authority scandal involving fired and incarcerated Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Priscah Mupfumira kids' play.

At the Finance ministry, we are talking of the equivalent of the entire 2017 National Budget allocation vanishing in the twinkling of an eye.

It would be very disconcerting if Zacc does not refocus all its energies into this matter because this issue has all the potential and ingredients of exposing the real big fish in Zimbabwe's massive corruption lake.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 2044 Views

FULL TEXT: ZIFA statement disbanding Warriors

35 secs ago | 1 Views

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

7 mins ago | 11 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

23 mins ago | 83 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

29 mins ago | 85 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

40 mins ago | 270 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

44 mins ago | 261 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 2044 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

3 hrs ago | 4353 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2701 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

4 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

6 hrs ago | 1007 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

7 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

7 hrs ago | 4150 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

7 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

7 hrs ago | 2035 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 7391 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 674 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 653 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1237 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1330 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

17 hrs ago | 411 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 3018 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days