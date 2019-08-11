Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

7 hrs ago | Views
"PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support his re-engagement efforts undertaken following his military assisted power seizure almost two years ago," reported New Zimbabwe.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, I wish to conclude by appealing to you all including those in the diaspora to draw inspiration from the heroes and heroines by building bridges of unity, peace and freedom, patriotism and economic prosperity.

"It is our duty and responsibility to build and prosper our country through both our words and deeds, lest we forget," said Mnangagwa.

The real tragedy here is that we have a regime that is set in its oppressive and tyrannical ways, there is no talking to Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies, they are simply not listening. They cannot and will not accept that they have failed even with all the mountain of evidence of their failures.

Worst of all Mnangagwa and his cronies have never accepted that the very essence of everyone having a meaningful say in the governance of one’s country is that they should have be able to choose who governs the country in a free, fair and credible elections. Of course, they know they have been rigging elections because they cannot bear the thought of being booted out of office.

Mnangagwa denied the 3 million or so Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote in last July’s elections. The only logical reason for doing so was that he did not trust them to vote for Zanu PF particularly since most of them left the country to escape the economic meltdown brought on by the decades of Zanu PF misrule. He had the cheeky to assure the 3 million that he will arrange for them to vote next time, a favourite Zanu PF dirty tactic.

Why were 3 million out of 5 million who, supposedly, voted denied the vote?

The regime failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters’ roll although this is a common sense and legal requirement.

The bottom line is last year’s elections were full of flaws and illegalities the whole process is null and void. Zanu PF does not have the people’s mandate to govern the country, the country is, per se, a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs.

As long as the country remains a pariah state there will be no meaningful economic recovery because no investor would ever want to do business with thugs.

What does Mnangagwa want Zimbabweans in the diaspora to do? Lie that Zimbabwe is a healthy and functioning democracy when the country denied them a vote and could not even produce a verified voters’ roll!

No Mnangagwa it is you and your Zanu PF cronies who "draw inspiration" from the TRUE heroes and heroines who subscribed to the word and spirit of all Zimbabweans being entitled to enjoy all the freedoms and rights in UN Universal Human Rights Declaration including the right to free, fair and credible elections and the right to life. The true heroes and heroines of our fight for independence, going back to the days of Mbuya Nehanda, must be turning in the graves to see how this Zanu PF regime has betrayed the people and all the nation had fought and many had died for.

Zimbabwe is a pariah state no amount of propaganda will change that. The only way out is for Zanu PF to step down to allow for the appointment of an independent and competent administration that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms necessary to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

Zanu PF has held the nation to ransom for the last 39 years with the tragic economic and political consequences we see today. Enough is enough!

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1354 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

4 mins ago | 15 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

20 mins ago | 114 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

25 mins ago | 129 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1354 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 3764 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2445 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

7 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

7 hrs ago | 3593 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

7 hrs ago | 3009 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

7 hrs ago | 1988 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 7051 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 581 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1209 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1284 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3430 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 3006 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1651 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days