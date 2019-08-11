'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

Opinion / Columnist

"PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support his re-engagement efforts undertaken following his military assisted power seizure almost two years ago," reported New Zimbabwe."Fellow Zimbabweans, I wish to conclude by appealing to you all including those in the diaspora to draw inspiration from the heroes and heroines by building bridges of unity, peace and freedom, patriotism and economic prosperity."It is our duty and responsibility to build and prosper our country through both our words and deeds, lest we forget," said Mnangagwa.The real tragedy here is that we have a regime that is set in its oppressive and tyrannical ways, there is no talking to Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies, they are simply not listening. They cannot and will not accept that they have failed even with all the mountain of evidence of their failures.Worst of all Mnangagwa and his cronies have never accepted that the very essence of everyone having a meaningful say in the governance of one’s country is that they should have be able to choose who governs the country in a free, fair and credible elections. Of course, they know they have been rigging elections because they cannot bear the thought of being booted out of office.Mnangagwa denied the 3 million or so Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote in last July’s elections. The only logical reason for doing so was that he did not trust them to vote for Zanu PF particularly since most of them left the country to escape the economic meltdown brought on by the decades of Zanu PF misrule. He had the cheeky to assure the 3 million that he will arrange for them to vote next time, a favourite Zanu PF dirty tactic.Why were 3 million out of 5 million who, supposedly, voted denied the vote?The regime failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters’ roll although this is a common sense and legal requirement.The bottom line is last year’s elections were full of flaws and illegalities the whole process is null and void. Zanu PF does not have the people’s mandate to govern the country, the country is, per se, a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs.As long as the country remains a pariah state there will be no meaningful economic recovery because no investor would ever want to do business with thugs.What does Mnangagwa want Zimbabweans in the diaspora to do? Lie that Zimbabwe is a healthy and functioning democracy when the country denied them a vote and could not even produce a verified voters’ roll!No Mnangagwa it is you and your Zanu PF cronies who "draw inspiration" from the TRUE heroes and heroines who subscribed to the word and spirit of all Zimbabweans being entitled to enjoy all the freedoms and rights in UN Universal Human Rights Declaration including the right to free, fair and credible elections and the right to life. The true heroes and heroines of our fight for independence, going back to the days of Mbuya Nehanda, must be turning in the graves to see how this Zanu PF regime has betrayed the people and all the nation had fought and many had died for.Zimbabwe is a pariah state no amount of propaganda will change that. The only way out is for Zanu PF to step down to allow for the appointment of an independent and competent administration that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms necessary to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.Zanu PF has held the nation to ransom for the last 39 years with the tragic economic and political consequences we see today. Enough is enough!