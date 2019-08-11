Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

Opinion / Columnist

It is now some weeks since Dr Dumiso Dabengwa passed on. This Office has two proposals for the people of Bulawayo to ponder over and if it's okay, implement with the approval of ZAPU and his family.1. That there be a memorial service or services in the month of September 2019 or earlier if modalities allow. The theme could be Unity, Love and Peace or any other that is fitting.This could be, over and above prayer services, fundraising activities towards his Foundation or directly towards charitable organisations or his family/ZAPU. The basis of the chosen approach may be his strength in humility, empathy and love for Umthwakazi nation.2. An advocacy program be set up to influence Bulawayo City Council to name one of its permanent physical features, e.g. Fife Street, after him.This Office proposes that a meeting of stakeholders be held convened by Civic Society, e.g. Habakkuk Trust.ZAPU may need to sit in such a meeting to receive the proposal, advise and be responsible to lead, and get the family approval. Other local political Parties that have a passion for Umthwakazi be active in supporting the community's and ZAPU's efforts. The Royal House of the Khumalos, through the King Lobengula Royal Trust makes this proposal to Umthwakazi nation with passion because it firmly believes Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, the Black Russian, is one among our heroes that made a positive contribution towards sustaining our nationhood. As a people, it is important to unashamedly recognise our own and he is.Dr Dumiso Dabengwa was directly involved in a protracted war of liberation of Zimbabwe. Of note is his frontline participation in the Hwange Battles with people of recog in Pan Africanism like Chris Hani, leadership in the ZPRA Forces Intelligence, leadership of ZAPU and development efforts in Matabeleland after 1980 independence.As a nation we owe him a lot and love him. It can only be fitting for Umthwakazi to unite with the brutal determination to preserve his lifetime legacy, shame those that have betrayed the struggle and comfort his family.