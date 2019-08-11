Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Fearful of demo violence, ZHOCD 'exhort politicians to dialogue' - hearts in the right place, alas not heads

6 hrs ago | Views
There are many reasons why Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess; Zimbabweans' failure to pay attention to detail and thus resulting in the country blundering from pillar to post, is one, the top five, such reason.

"The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) has implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to urgently find common ground and dialogue to ensure the country does not slide into anarchy," reported Newsday.

"The church leaders also reflected on the growing tensions and threats of violence following the call for mass demonstration on the 16th of August 2019 by the MDC. The church leaders are deeply worried by the invocation in some quarters of the violence of August 2018 and January 2019 to sow fear and deepen political polarisation amongst our people," ZHOCD said in a statement following its leaders' meeting in Chinhoyi on Thursday.

"To this end, church leaders do hereby exhort His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the leader of the MDC, Advocate Nelson Chamisa to explore the possibility of accelerating much-needed dialogue in this time of deepening national division and despair."

The greatest cause of national despair is not the prospect of the demonstrations become violent or the country's worsening economic meltdown it is the country's failure to reach a consensus on this issue of Zanu-PF and MDC dialogue. After a year since the July 2018 rigged elections the nation is still stuck on need for a meeting between Mnangagwa and Chamisa to and yet no one has ever explained what such a meeting will accomplish.

The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic and political crisis is Zanu-PF's blatant rigging of last year's elections and thus confirming Zimbabwe is a pariah state. Yes, Zanu-PF blatantly rigged the elections, seized the instruments of state and presented the nation with a fait accompli of a Zanu-PF government. That reality does not alter the fact that the regime is illegitimate, and Zimbabwe is a pariah state.

The Zanu-PF government is illegitimate; this is the fundament detail that we must address and we ignore it at our own peril.

At the heart of the suggested of political dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa is an acceptance of the Zanu-PF as the de facto government. Whatever government that emerges from this dialogue will include Zanu-PF, it is inconceivable that Zanu-PF would ever negotiate itself out of power. In short, the dialogue is just a circuitous route to legitimise the illegitimate Zanu-PF regime.

Sadly, Zimbabwe will still remain a pariah state because no one will ever be fooled by the contrived whitewashing the Zanu-PF regime. Zimbabwe will not accomplish any meaningful economic recovery as long as the country remains a pariah state.

Besides, as long as Zanu-PF remains in power till 2023 the party will see to it that no meaningful democratic reforms are implemented, and the party will go on to rig that year's elections. Zimbabwe will still be stuck in the position we are in right now - a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs.

Zanu-PF rigged last year's election, the regime is illegitimate and the only way out is for the party to step down so the country can appoint an interim administration that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms designed to end the curse of rigged elections and pariah state.

It is clear that the church leaders acknowledge that this Zanu-PF government's legitimacy is dubious, to say the least. But instead of demanding that the regime steps down the church leaders are calling for interim arrangement in which Zanu-PF continues to play a dominant role, just to appease Mnangagwa and company.

It has been a year since the rigged July 2018 elections, enough time for these church leaders to acknowledge there is nothing to be achieved by appeasing the illegitimate Zanu-PF regime by allowing it to stay in power. Nothing.

Yes, the church leaders have their hearts in the right place, the are right to be concerned about the worsening economic situation and the possibility of political violence. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about their minds; calling for Zanu-PF to remain in power will only drag the nation deeper and deeper into this hell-on-earth Zanu-PF landed us in.

After 40 years of blundering from pillar to post and sinking deeper and deeper into this man-made hell what Zimbabwe needs desperately is to do the right thing. Demanding that Zanu-PF step down is the right thing and the only way out of this mess!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

35 mins ago | 51 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

40 mins ago | 75 Views

US condemns abduction, torture of rights activists in Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa on a SADC diplomatic offensive ahead of MDC demo

48 mins ago | 113 Views

Singaporean investor duped half a million by Zimbabwean partner

50 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's govt now printing 800 passports per day

50 mins ago | 64 Views

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chiefs lash out at Billat's proposed 15 million Rand payout

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

SB Moyo was a Director at Africom & Fernhaven before the NSSA loan

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Rapist jumps into sewer pond to escape angry mob

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Philip Chiyangwa, Omega banished for life

5 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Falgold ceases gold production

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

America concerned about Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 4059 Views

WATCH: Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests to degenerate into mayhem

6 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for fresh unrest as Chamisa plan protests

7 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mnangagwa given go ahead to deploy army against protestors

8 hrs ago | 8334 Views

It's all systems go for the Chamisa's march on Friday

9 hrs ago | 2140 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC selfish, says Prof Madhuku

9 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Zimbabe military clarifies NSSA role in Afreximbank loan

9 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Mnangagwa secures himself with Briefcase guns, drones and bulletproof vests

9 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Zifa disbands Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Businessman shoots wife's car tyres

9 hrs ago | 2596 Views

FULL TEXT: ZIFA statement disbanding Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

9 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

10 hrs ago | 1901 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

10 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

10 hrs ago | 2264 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

11 hrs ago | 6720 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

12 hrs ago | 8042 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

12 hrs ago | 1787 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

13 hrs ago | 3705 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

13 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

15 hrs ago | 1326 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

16 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

16 hrs ago | 5119 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

16 hrs ago | 4144 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

16 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

16 hrs ago | 4369 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

17 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

17 hrs ago | 2391 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

17 hrs ago | 12231 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

17 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

17 hrs ago | 1008 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days