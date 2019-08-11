Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | Views
Dear Emmerson,

I am writing this in response to your call on Zimbabweans to cherish the peace we are enjoying as you addressed members of the Defence forces.
I would to like to bring to your attention my own understanding of the term peace on a different scale than your conception of what it means to be at peace which is why protests will be part of your reign.

Peace is more than absence of war in a country, absence of hostilities and violence. When leaders use peace making efforts a behavioral type of restraint is established.
Such behavioral restraint has often resulted in the reduction of conflicts or hostilities and greater economic interactivity and consequently substantial economic growth. (Wikepidia)

One can not seperate peace with economic prosperity of the Zimbabwean people. Peace is not just absence of warlords or militias in our country .

What use is peace Mr Munangagwa when the economy has virtually collapsed and the one calling for people to enjoy peace is part of the system which brought us to where we are now?

When people call for demonstrations they are simply registering their displeasure at how Zanu-PF has destroyed the country. Elections have failed to turnaround the situation, what more do you want people to do when everyday of our lives is just but a nightmare which won't end.

Section 59 of the Zimbabwe Constitution says every one has a right to protest in a peaceful manner. There is no way when you can say you respect the rule of law and on other moments like this you choose to disregard the law. Mr President you are a lawyer, you have been Minister of Justice so it comes as a surprise when people like Matematanda and Zanu-PF youth issue threats to MDC and you choose to be silent. This is not any MDC thing, this is about Zimbabwean livelihoods which have been at ransom by your regime.

Again, Mr President why is it when Zanu-PF calls for protests no one condemns them. The police is silent, no one has to approach the Courts for permission.There have been numerous protests by Zanu-PF and War vets but when it comes to MDC the tone changes.

Why are you afraid of protests when millions of Zimbabweans "voted" you to be their leader? This is a chance for you to show the world that you can tolerate voices that oppose you. This is an opportunity for you to show you are different from your predecessor but you choose to bungle this by unleashing force on unarmed citizens each time there are protests.

Ask yourself why people are still trying to leave Zimbabwe to take up whatever job they can in neighbouring countries foregoing the cherished peace back home in our sovereign state.

As it is people at peace are Zanu-PF inner circle, their cronies while ordinary folks are reminded to cherish hard won independence as if it puts food on my table, gives me access to modern healthy, gives me electricity .

You have proved Mr President you only come with rhetorical statements which you don't believe yourself. Zanu-PF has proved over and over again on the economy front you are clueless.

Before I sign off what are your promises for the people after the next elections?

Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

20 mins ago | 27 Views

US condemns abduction, torture of rights activists in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa on a SADC diplomatic offensive ahead of MDC demo

28 mins ago | 60 Views

Singaporean investor duped half a million by Zimbabwean partner

30 mins ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt now printing 800 passports per day

31 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiefs lash out at Billat's proposed 15 million Rand payout

1 hr ago | 184 Views

SB Moyo was a Director at Africom & Fernhaven before the NSSA loan

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Rapist jumps into sewer pond to escape angry mob

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Philip Chiyangwa, Omega banished for life

5 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Falgold ceases gold production

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

America concerned about Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3985 Views

Fearful of demo violence, ZHOCD 'exhort politicians to dialogue' - hearts in the right place, alas not heads

5 hrs ago | 772 Views

WATCH: Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests to degenerate into mayhem

6 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for fresh unrest as Chamisa plan protests

7 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Mnangagwa given go ahead to deploy army against protestors

8 hrs ago | 8227 Views

It's all systems go for the Chamisa's march on Friday

8 hrs ago | 2137 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC selfish, says Prof Madhuku

9 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Zimbabe military clarifies NSSA role in Afreximbank loan

9 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Mnangagwa secures himself with Briefcase guns, drones and bulletproof vests

9 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Zifa disbands Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Businessman shoots wife's car tyres

9 hrs ago | 2578 Views

FULL TEXT: ZIFA statement disbanding Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

9 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

9 hrs ago | 1885 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

9 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

10 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

10 hrs ago | 2251 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

10 hrs ago | 6701 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

12 hrs ago | 8020 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

12 hrs ago | 1781 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

12 hrs ago | 3702 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

13 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3629 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

16 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

16 hrs ago | 5114 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

16 hrs ago | 4142 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

16 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

16 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

16 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

16 hrs ago | 2385 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

16 hrs ago | 12144 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

16 hrs ago | 443 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

16 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days