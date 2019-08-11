Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

1 hr ago | Views
Our soldiers work very hard for us. They defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They make, promote and maintain peace. From time to time, the Government calls on them to lead in the response to national emergencies such as floods, droughts and so on.

They give us that sense of personal and collective freedom and security. In many jurisdictions, clear mechanisms are in place to show recognition of their immense roles to the wellbeing of the nation.  

They tend to get preferential treatment that is consistent with the special place they hold in countries. They earn comparatively higher salaries than the average civil servant.  

They are entitled to good housing and access to loans and health services. Their dietary needs are assured for no country would want to entrust its security in a hungry, malnourished army.      However, in our country the men and women who exist to defend us; who put their very lives on the line for our security, are bundled together with everyone.

In saying this, we must assert, we are not disregarding the important roles that are played by other Government workers but soldiers, being soldiers are unique thus deserve special treatment. The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa made this clear on Defence Forces' Day on Tuesday.  We totally agree with him.

He said the prevailing economic challenges and the austerity measures that the Government has instituted to haul the economy out of those challenges, have impacted negatively on the welfare of every Zimbabwean, including that of soldiers.  After extolling the important work they do for their country, he said there was a need for soldiers to be rewarded well.

"Since the attainment of Independence, our country has enjoyed its constitutionally-enshrined rights, peace and stability as a result of the loyalty, selfless dedication and sacrifices of these fine men and women of our nation," he said.

"The role of our defence forces has never been an easy one since the years prior to Independence when young brave men and women waged a relentless armed struggle against the British settler colonial rule. Thousands of our gallant fighters and civilians perished in the quest for the freedoms we enjoy today. Our nation continues to take stock of the loss of life and limb occasioned by the armed struggle. In view of the ever changing, socio-economic and technological and security architecture, the modernisation and capacitation of our defence forces has become urgent and imperative. "My Government is therefore prioritising the upgrading of equipment as well as facilitating focused training of specialised units in both the Army and Airforce. The provision of skills training and raising the forces preparedness in general will also receive my administration's full support," he said.

He added that that Government was also working to improve the ZDF's conditions of service.

"My administration remains committed to improving the conditions of service of our armed forces. My Government is aware that our defence forces are equally affected by the economic difficulties faced by the general citizenry. Efforts are at an advanced stage to re-introduce the military salary concept.  We shall equally expedite the construction of accommodation facilities for the armed forces. Notable housing projects under construction are the Dzivarasekwa and Mbizo schemes, which when complete will provide accommodation for commissioned and non-commissioned officers. The Transitional Stabilisation Programme which promotes production and restricts Government spending is ongoing with its attendant reform measures. The medicine to cure our economic ailment will be bitter and often painful whether within household or at State level. But the darkest hour comes before dawn," President Mnangagwa said.
 
The Government has been doing well in its treatment of health staff. They are given regular and better salary reviews and now enjoy more flexible working periods. These comforts are in line with their unique role in the wellbeing of the nation. It will not be surprising if such recognition is given to soldiers.   

We are glad that the President spoke about the need to improve the housing needs of soldiers in and outside the barracks, the need to mobilise more modern tools of their trade and better training. His pledge to re-introduce the military salary concept is gratifying and indeed long overdue.    

The members of the army and airforce thoroughly deserve these and much more.  They earn then because of their essential service to their country. They exist to defend their country, not with their words, not with their money but with their blood.

A person who plays that role is not an ordinary one.  We, therefore are of the same opinion with the Commander-in-Chief, that the men and women in fatigues must be paid more, housed better, have better access to modern health facilities, equipment and training.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

33 mins ago | 273 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

45 mins ago | 73 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 97 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

46 mins ago | 110 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

53 mins ago | 546 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

54 mins ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

55 mins ago | 581 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

57 mins ago | 260 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 407 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 77 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 405 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 210 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 699 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 61 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 32 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Demos counter-productive

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

1 hr ago | 126 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

1 hr ago | 94 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

9 hrs ago | 3571 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days