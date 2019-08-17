Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Cambridge English on the go

17 Aug 2019 at 10:47hrs | Views
In the 20 odd years that I have been in the Zimbabwean education system and ten years spent in English remediation, I have identified a number of factors that cause students to fail their Cambridge O' Level English.

The most important of these being the complete ignorance by most, of the importance of the subject. This article will be dealing with the importance of English, reasons why students fail and recommended solutions for parents of pupils who wrote in 2018 but did not do well in the subject.

WHY IS IT IMPERATIVE TO PASS ENGLISH

*You cannot proceed to A Level without an English pass mark.

*You cannot go to tertiary level without the same.

*English is the official language in Zimbabwe.

*English is the medium of instruction in Zimbabwe and this is why there is a compulsory English course at every level from Grade Seven to university.

I vividly recall attending English Language and Communication Skills classes as an A ‘Level student at a catholic girl's high school in town and doing the same as I did my teacher training at Hillside Teacher's College and Africa University respectively and how an F in any one of these courses meant the end of the road.

*Without a pass in English your O Level certificate becomes null and void.

WHAT CAUSES STUDENTS TO FAIL

*Some schools opt to engage first language speakers who lack the proper teaching qualifications.

*Fundamental aspects of teaching pedagogy in reading and writing are ignored at elementary level leading to problems later on.

* Some students do not master the fundamentals of grammar at primary level.

*Primary school children are being taught using the functional approach in primary school which creates problems when the pupils make the switch from English as a second language taught at Grade Seven to English as a First Language which has its own methodology.

*The Cambridge English Exam is for first language speakers making it difficult for most students as very few of them have it as their mother tongue.

*A few schools still have the compulsory library period to encourage a reading culture, leading to poor reading and writing skills.

*With the computer age most pupils opt to be on social networks e.g. WhatsApp and Face book or on music channels such as MTV Base, rather than read.

*Some Cambridge students in Zimbabwe have the wrong mindset that only students from a certain class can fail English and not them.

*This kind of mindset leads to a laisez- faire attitude until they get a rude awakening.

*Most pupils prefer movies over novels but stories in motion picture do not assist them with how to write using different styles or extend their vocabulary base.

*Students have the common notion that English is common sense therefore it does not deserve a place on their study timetable.

*Students who struggle with English develop a negative attitude meaning that they simply don't try at all.

*Students have challenges with grammar, vocabulary, spelling and sentence construction.

*Students no longer have social situations in which they can practice writing skills e.g. letter writing has been replaced by email whilst letters to the radio have been replaced by messages on WhatsApp or Twitter, etc.

*Some parents no longer buy books for children but opt to buy gadgets such as phones.

*Students no longer understand the importance of a dictionary and may not even own one.

*Some foreign students have English not as their second but third or fourth language.

*Parents do not act swiftly to introduce remediation when they see their child struggling.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR STUDENTS REWRITING IN 2018

*Be of good cheer, failure is not fatal.

*Know that there is always a second chance.

*Discuss the way forward with your parents.

*Register to rewrite at a reputable college

*Find a college by recommendation based on pass rate.

*Do not study by yourself but attend classes till you rewrite.

*It is more advisable to take one on one sessions with a private tutor.

*If your mark is say a D you can attempt to write in June.

*If you have a U, it is better to write in November so you have the whole year to prepare.

*Take your report from Form Four to your tutor together with your old exercise books and exam scripts from Form Four so they can assess you.

*Revise via past papers which can be downloaded from www.extremepapers.com

*Work on grammar using the Step Ahead Series.

In my quest to assist students who are rewriting exams to ensure that they pass the second time around, I discovered the "Cambridge Tornado One on One Program" which received rave reviews from the parents of students who I interviewed. A certain young man was able to move from a U to a C in just one month of remediation whilst others improved in varying degrees. My last words to the parents are not to be too hard on their beloved children but instead give them the second chance to rise from the ashes like the phoenix and shine the second time around.

The language coach specialises in the tuition of CAMBRIDGE IGCSE AND CAMBRIDGE CHECKPOINT.  0772487227

Dudezelle Chivandire - kwinjitheo@gmail.com

Source - Dudezelle Chivandire
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 90 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 599 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1698 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2303 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 3000 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3112 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6225 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1882 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days