Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We need Zupco buses in Chiwesh, Mashonaland Central

17 Aug 2019 at 10:49hrs | Views
The frequency of kombi arrivals and departure in rural Chiweshe, Mash. Central are not amusing. This is one area where tobacco farming was 'born' and got 'raised' elsewhere.

The communal farmers are well monied with the 'smoking-monies' giving their lives the pulse.

Although some of them are now driving, kombis that ply the routes are not enough. I appeal to the New Dispensation government to allocate two conventional buses to Chiweshe for easy of travelling. The deep pocketed farmers are always on the road doing their shopping in Bindura, Glendale and Harare.  

We need buses in Chiweshe especially routes like Harare, Mkunyadzi, Chaona via Chinehasha. Also Harare, Bare up to Chaona. Kombi crews are fleecing the public by overcharging, a couple buses would help force the prices down through competition.

I appeal to our traditional leaders, village heads and Chiefs to assist in bringing buses to Chiweshe. It would be a great relieve to the farming community and the day to day traveller.

The roads are good and people are always on the road. On another note, our hills and mountains are getting bare because of wanton tree cutting. Mash. Central is our home, let's prevent soil erosion through tree conservation.

Trees are life, let's plant them not cut them. Not least but last (one would say), we need Zupco buses in Chiweshe.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

11 mins ago | 14 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

41 mins ago | 460 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

50 mins ago | 129 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 483 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 591 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

1 hr ago | 554 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2031 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2678 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2757 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5556 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1818 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

5 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

5 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

5 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days