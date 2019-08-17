We need Zupco buses in Chiwesh, Mashonaland Central

Opinion / Columnist

The frequency of kombi arrivals and departure in rural Chiweshe, Mash. Central are not amusing. This is one area where tobacco farming was 'born' and got 'raised' elsewhere.The communal farmers are well monied with the 'smoking-monies' giving their lives the pulse.Although some of them are now driving, kombis that ply the routes are not enough. I appeal to the New Dispensation government to allocate two conventional buses to Chiweshe for easy of travelling. The deep pocketed farmers are always on the road doing their shopping in Bindura, Glendale and Harare.We need buses in Chiweshe especially routes like Harare, Mkunyadzi, Chaona via Chinehasha. Also Harare, Bare up to Chaona. Kombi crews are fleecing the public by overcharging, a couple buses would help force the prices down through competition.I appeal to our traditional leaders, village heads and Chiefs to assist in bringing buses to Chiweshe. It would be a great relieve to the farming community and the day to day traveller.The roads are good and people are always on the road. On another note, our hills and mountains are getting bare because of wanton tree cutting. Mash. Central is our home, let's prevent soil erosion through tree conservation.Trees are life, let's plant them not cut them. Not least but last (one would say), we need Zupco buses in Chiweshe.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.