Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Old Mutual shareholders cannot keep losing money while Trevor and Peter fight

17 Aug 2019 at 13:15hrs | Views
The mudsling case between Peter Moyo and Old Mutual Plc continues to take centre stage in today's corporate trail. This is a case that has robbed shareholders close to USD$1,5 billion dollars due to stock loss of 27%.  

The difference, in this case, is bank robbers are masked and they use guns while Burglars wear dark clothing and use crowbars. The chairman and the board of Old Mutual dressed in ties and wearing designer suits are robbing our investments by going through this nasty court process., losing millions of dollars as the court case drags on.

We have a board of men and women who are betraying the trust of thousands of ordinary shareholders, both majority and minority shareholders. The chairman and board of both men and women decided that they use Old Mutual's multimillion-dollars to engage top lawyers and barristers to make sure that they win the labour case depriving shareholders dividends at the end of the financial year.

A company of Old Mutual Plc magnitude should not have a board that is taken to court to protect its integrity this is a board that lost a labour case and is now working on a technicality to salvage its credibility.

Old Mutual Plc chairman and board should have known that you "don't fire a CEO over the phone", never ever underestimate the grit of a CEO, you do not  fire a CEO without an agreed exit plan/package and communication plan. The chairman and board of Old Mutual should know that, if you are firing a powerful personality manage the communication by meeting with the individual in person, if you are expecting a challenge please get someone trustworthy to do it on your behalf, in person. Keeping in mind that the Labour Relation Act is followed by the book.

How was Old Mutual Plc able to own 20% of Peter Moyo's NMT company when he was the CEO of Old Mutual Plc and what is going to happen once a new board is appointed.

Regards

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
Old Mutual Shareholder

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

18 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

30 mins ago | 147 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

33 mins ago | 63 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

53 mins ago | 468 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1128 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2514 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1542 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

5 hrs ago | 2472 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3286 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3305 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6652 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1926 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days