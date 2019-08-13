Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe Constitution ignored

15 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe government has made it clear that the much-vaunted new constitution counts for nothing. The MDC fulfilled the legal requirement to inform the police before Friday's demonstration in Harare but the government nevertheless banned it at the last minute.

As usual, peaceful people were beaten and tear-gassed by the police for their temerity in protesting against the government. Among them were women singing protest songs. One helpless protester was repeatedly kicked. But they escaped comparatively lightly considering that half a dozen human rights activists had earlier been abducted and tortured.

Interestingly, the government blamed the abductions on CIO agents loyal to Mugabe - just as they blamed the Harare killings by soldiers in January on people who had 'stolen' military uniforms.

This time the MDC was forewarned by wild police allegations that the opposition was planning violence and they finally called off the protest to save unnecessary bloodshed.

But the damage to the government's reputation is inestimable. The UN human rights office said the government should heed the people's legitimate grievances over the economic situation and stop cracking down on protesters.

Who is going to take seriously Zimbabwe's 'open for business' message when the constitutional rights of the people are trampled underfoot like this? Even Mugabe is so disaffected that he says he doesn't want to be buried in Heroes' Acre, prompting Mnangagwa to immediately send a delegation to Singapore to warn Mugabe that he had no option but to accept the badge of shame.

Heroes' Acre badly needs Mugabe - and, for that matter, Mnangagwa and the rest of the Zanu-PF leadership. As it is, hardly anyone bothered to go to the annual ceremony there on Monday.

Like Disneyland, it needs some new attractions. Fill up Heroes' Acre as soon as possible.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

6 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

51 mins ago | 430 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

1 hr ago | 1463 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 786 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1237 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2251 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2921 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3042 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6076 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1870 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 902 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 763 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days